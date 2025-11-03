Why Brian Thomas Jr. Should Be Benched In Week 10 Fantasy Football & Beyond
For fantasy owners who had a glimmer of hope for Brian Thomas Jr after they heard that Travis Hunter was set to miss time, abandon all hope, ye who enter here. Because not only did he disappoint in Week 9, he's in for a brutal stretch in Week 10 and Week 11. As if BTJ hasn't been a big enough letdown this season. Prepare for things to get worse. All signs point to disaster.
Week 9 Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Football Recap
With Hunter placed on injured reserve and not playing in Week 9, the hope for many was that Thomas Jr would serve as the focal point of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. However, there was always the chance that wasn't the case, and it absolutely wasn't. It was wide receiver Parker Washington who ended up leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards. While Thomas Jr totaled three receptions on five targets for 55 yards, Washington caught eight of nine targets for 90 yards. This outing should leave fantasy owners with no hope of Thomas Jr taking over while Hunter is sidelined.
Week 10 Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Outlook
Next week, the Jags go on the road to face the Houston Texans. The Texans have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Just this past week, they didn't allow a single Denver Broncos wide receiver to top 30 receiving yards. This is a terrible matchup for a wide receiver like Thomas, who is already struggling to be productive. He is almost unstartable in this matchup if you look at it from a non-biased point of view based on just production and the matchup, but fantasy owners will still be forcing him into their lineups because of his name and what he did last season.
Week 11 Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Outlook
Things don't get all that much better in Week 11, when the Jags host the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They just allowed a total of 72 yards to wide receivers in Week 9. This is another awful matchup for BTJ. Fantasy owners are in for a tough go of it for the foreseeable future, and that's not much of a change from what they have had to deal with all season.
Trade Brian Thomas Jr. While You Still Can
If there is any chance that you can still trade Thomas Jr and get everything for him, you should take it. It’s been long enough. The bouncback isn’t coming. This is just who he is and who he is going to be for at least the rest of this season.