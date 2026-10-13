Latest Injury Updates on Ladd McConkey and Tre’ Harris Raise More Fantasy Questions Than Answers

Coming off of back-to-back 11-win seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers were projected by many to be serious playoff contenders in 2026.

As Week 6 approaches, the team is still looking for its first win.

Needless to say, it’s been a disastrous campaign for the Bolts, and injuries to their receiving core (and offensive line) have made it difficult for them to right the ship.

Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, while Tre’ Harris (hamstring) left the game in the third quarter.

Coach Jim Harbaugh did provide updates on his wideouts Tuesday, which could have significant fantasy repercussions in the weeks ahead.

WR Tre’ Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh stated that Harris’ hamstring injury is “more of a week-to-week thing.” Still, it is likely he will miss Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, especially since a Week 7 bye would give him ample time to rest and recoup before Week 8.

Harris has put together a nice sophomore campaign, leading the Bolts in receptions (15), targets (26), receiving yards (225), and yards after catch (86). However, he’s yet to find the end-zone this season.

According to Fantasy Pros , he’s WR57, making him a solid waiver wire option, especially if he returns before his wideout colleagues and sees more volume.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles

The slot receiver has had a difficult time staying on the field in 2026, thanks to a Week 1 rib injury and a foot injury he aggravated in Week 4.

It’s unclear if McConkey will be ready to suit up against the Chiefs, but Harbaugh did say he “is working back in” to practice to see how he feels.

The 24-year-old has been a top wideout threat (when healthy) alongside Harris for the Chargers, posting 12 receptions on 17 targets for 183 yards, and a touchdown.

In deeper leagues, he’s worth a stash, and certainly someone to keep an eye on as the week rolls on as a potential steamer.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because everything does indeed seem to come in threes, Quentin Johnston has also missed time.

He sustained a chest injury in Week 4, and Harbaugh revealed that he will “probably be limited this week… We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

Johnston appears to be the likeliest to play on Sunday out of him, McConkey, and Harris. Becoming a temporary number one option for Herbert could make him an intriguing short-term fantasy pickup.

Where will the offense come from?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a question that the Chargers have had difficulty answering in 2026. While they are ninth in rushing yards per contest, their 30th-ranked passing attack has significantly hurt them.

Injuries to their offensive line and top receivers set the tone early, but even still, Justin Herbert’s struggles are surprising.

He’s tossed five touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions, many of which have come at costly moments, and he’s taken 17 sacks (second most in the NFL). A projected round four or five QB draft choice, Herbert is averaging 12.1 fantasy PPR points per game, which ranks 33rd in the NFL, according to Fantasy Pros .

Making matters worse, he’s facing a Chiefs defense that has allowed the third fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (and only four passing TDs) this season.

The Chiefs also give up the least amount of fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so Omarion Hampton (RB23) is likely the strongest fantasy option on the Chargers this weekend.

Still, given the injury uncertainty, unfavorable matchup, and the Chargers’ poor offensive play, it may be worth avoiding their personnel entirely in Week 6 of fantasy.