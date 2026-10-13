Justin Herbert Trade Rumors: Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots

Justin Herbert Trade Rumors: Top 5 Landing Spots and Their Fantasy Football Impact

Rumors are swirling in advance of the NFL trade deadline, and a recent report highlights that a rival executive believes the 0-5 Chargers could command a massive three-first-round-pick haul for Justin Herbert. While the Chargers' unwillingness to trade Herbert and his full no-trade clause make a deal unlikely, the news has fantasy managers dreaming about what would happen if a blockbuster actually went down.

A rival executive believes the Chargers could receive three future 1st-round picks for Justin Herbert, if they ever decided to shop him, per @AdamSchefter.



Los Angeles said they won’t consider trading Herbert, who owns a full no-trade clause in his contract. pic.twitter.com/TKbaXZ1WhJ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 13, 2026

Though Herbert remains locked into Los Angeles for now, his fantasy value has started to crater with the Chargers. Let's explore the top 5 landing spots for the star quarterback and what a hypothetical change of scenery would mean for his fantasy football value.

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are sitting pretty at 5-0, but with questions surrounding their long-term quarterback situation, they could look to secure a decade-long answer. Kyler Murray hasn't been a negative for the Vikings, but he hasn't exactly been a positive either.

This move would arguably be the best option for Herbert's fantasy value. Stepping into an offense orchestrated by Kevin O'Connell with elite weapons like Justin Jefferson and Justin Addison would immediately elevate Herbert into tier-one fantasy elite status (and overall QB1 upside). The indoor environment of U.S. Bank Stadium and a pass-heavy scheme would turn Herbert into an absolute fantasy cheat code.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Surprisingly, right in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt, the 3-2 Falcons are still searching for a definitive offensive centerpiece to pair with Drake London and Bijan Robinson, as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have shown they aren't the long-term solution.

Moving to Atlanta would give Herbert an incredible constellation of playmakers. Handing the ball off to Bijan Robinson while targeting Drake London and Kyle Pitts downfield would a dynamic, explosive attack. Herbert would easily vault into weekly QB1 status with weekly overall QB1 overall ceiling weeks, as he'd benefit from playing in a softer NFC South division and in a dome setup.

3. Cleveland Browns

Could the 3-2 Browns cash in the massive draft capital accumulated from the Myles Garrett trade to finally land the definitive franchise quarterback they've been searching for... forever?

Cleveland offers a gritty, weather-impacted division, but their roster has flashes of young, skill-position talent like Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr.. For fantasy purposes, this would likely be a lateral-to-slightly-negative move compared to his current ceiling due to weather elements in the AFC North. However, secure volume and a commitment to building a young roster around him would stabilize Herbert as a solid, every-week fantasy QB1.

4. New York Jets

Armed with multiple draft assets and sitting on a roster built to win right now, could the 2-3 Jets finally make a splash for their long-missing centerpiece at quarterback?

The Jets have been a wasteland for fantasy quarterbacks, so a move to New York would be greeted with cautious optimism by fantasy manager. However, Herbert would be stepping into an offense with elite weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, as well as up-and-coming players like Kenyon Sadiq and Adonai Mitchell. If Herbert is traded to the Jets, he'd likely provide volume-based QB1 numbers, though offensive line consistency could introduce some weekly volatility.

5. New York Giants

It’s a longshot, but could an NFC East-leading Giants squad go completely all-in on 2026 and trade young ascending pieces like Jaxon Dart alongside high-end draft capital for a proven superstar like Herbert?

Moving into an ecosystem with an elite weapon like Malik Nabers and a rising tight end like Isaiah Likely would give Herbert a fresh start with playmakers around him. While the offensive supporting cast beyond Nabers and Likely might require some development, Herbert's sheer arm talent would elevate him into a high-floor weekly starter for fantasy managers.