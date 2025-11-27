Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out Vs. Packers Following Ankle Injury
The Detroit Lions suffered a potentially crucial loss during their Thanksgiving Day showdown versus the Green Bay Packers. All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The star pass-catcher was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
St. Brown attempted to make a block on a first-down rush from running back Jahmyr Gibbs, when Veteran interior offensive lineman fell into the back of the wideout’s leg, causing his ankle to roll. He was taken back in the first quarter and did not manage to return following his injury.
At the time of his injury, Green Bay led Detroit 3-0 in the first quarter, with both teams looking to make up ground in the NFC standings with the playoffs rapidly approaching. The Lions are coming off a 34-27 win over the New York Giants in their last time out, and entered Week 13 with a 7-4 record on the season. The USC product has posted significant production throughout the season thus far, entering Thursday’s game with 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which rank among the top-six in the NFL through 12 weeks.
St. Brown’s absence will be crucial not only for Detroit’s offense, but for fantasy football owners as well. The star pass-catcher entered Thursday’s game ranked as WR3 among PPR leagues, coming off a 20.9-point showing versus New York in Week 12. At the time of his injury, he saw one target, but was unable to haul in a catch. Here is how St. Brown’s absence could impact the Lions’ offense going forward.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injured, Jameson Williams Emerges As Lions' WR1
Behind St. Brown, star wideout Jameson Williams emerged as the team’s leading option in the passing game amid a flurry of injuries to the Lions’ group of pass-catchers. Detroit’s offense will be tasked with accounting for the void left by St. Brown, along with All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta, who is out for the remainder of the season due to back surgery.
Without St. Brown or LaPorta, Williams instantly becomes a must-start, considering his production throughout Thursday’s game versus Green Bay. Through three quarters, Williams hauled in four of his six targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, and will finish the week as one of the top wideouts in fantasy.
In the run game, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each emerged with notable fantasy production, while reserve wideouts Tom Kennedy and Isaac TeSlaa worked to fill the void left by St. Brown alongside Williams. Should St. Brown miss time due to his ankle injury, Williams will remain a must start in fantasy as Detroit’s WR1.
The star wide receiver will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, as fantasy owners await the news of any potential absences from the NFL’s fourth-leading wideout.