Malik Nabers Among 5 Fantasy Football Injuries to Monitor During NFL Preseason

NFL Preseason is officially back, but the injury bug wasted no time making its presence felt.

While plenty of players are preparing to start fresh with new teams, a handful of fantasy names are already under the weather heading into the 2026 season. With draft season quickly approaching, these injuries could completely shift how a manager goes about a selection. As owners begin finalizing their draft boards, these setbacks could be crucial to monitor before making any final decisions.

Keep these injury storylines on your radar as the NFL Preseason gets underway.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear and damaged his meniscus just a week into his 2025 season and is still working back from it. After a rookie season that saw him establish himself as one of the league’s most exciting young receivers, the injury has immediately put his 2026 fantasy outlook in the air.

The good news, however, is that Nabers has remained on track throughout his recovery and narrowly avoided the PUP list heading into training camp. He’s officially back to practice, but New York is remaining cautious. The team is taking his outings on a day-by-day basis and seeing how his knee responds to each practice.

Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh has not stated whether Nabers will be good to go in Week 1, so this situation will remain something to monitor.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia selected Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick in this year’s draft, but the rookie has already missed multiple practices due to a soft-tissue hamstring injury.

Luckily for the Eagles, the injury is not considered serious at this point. However, missing a significant portion of training camp could quickly create challenges for both Lemon’s development and the new-look Philadelphia offense. With the team entering the season with a revamped receiving corps, every practice rep is beyond valuable. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring his progress throughout the preseason, as any lingering issues could hurt his early-season production.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end and 1st round draft pick Kenyon Sadiq (16) takes a water break during a practice for the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fellow rookie Kenyon Sadiq is also currently sidelined from camp, primarily due to a setback from a hernia surgery he had back in May.

Sadiq practiced the first three days of training camp, but team exams later revealed sudden inflammation that forced him to step away from practice. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini , Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he is “very confident” the rookie tight end will be ready for Week 1.

While the optimism surrounding his recovery is encouraging, the missed time could still impact Sadiq’s transition into his rookie year. And with him expected to play a major role in New York’s offense this year, this situation will remain something to monitor.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Dell has had a rough few years in terms of injuries, and now he has finally begun his return to the field. He practiced in a limited capacity for the Texans on Wednesday, the first time he’s been in a padded practice since December of 2024.

Dell’s road back has been a difficult one after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury late in 2024. Now, nearly two years later, simply getting back on the field is a fantastic sign for the 26-year-old wideout. When healthy, Dell has shown that he can be an explosive playmaker who can contribute well to fantasy squads.

However, fantasy managers should keep watch of Dell’s camp performances before pulling the trigger on him. A lengthy absence could shift his role early in the season for Houston, making him a risky draft selection despite his clear upside.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs’ star quarterback had a tough end to his 2025 season, tearing both his ACL and LCL during a Week 15 game against the Chargers. The devastating injury ended what could have been another dominant campaign for Mahomes, and the timing of it has put his availability for the start of the 2026 season into question.

While Mahomes is still working through his recovery during camp, head coach Andy Reid has reportedly been encouraged by what he’s seen from his quarterback thus far.

“We know he’s still progressing through it, but he sure looks sharp out here,” Reid said to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

My post-practice interview Saturday with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, on Patrick Mahomes' recovery, Kenneth Walker's impact on the offense and more. pic.twitter.com/TZKZGNsZy4 — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 1, 2026

That optimism is a positive sign for fantasy managers, but Mahomes’ recovery still has a ways to go. While his arm talent and understanding of the offense will remain the same, the knee injury could hurt a major part of his fantasy profile: his ability to create plays with his legs. After suffering a major knee injury, his mobility and rushing ability will be worth monitoring closely throughout camp and the preseason.