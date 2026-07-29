Mason Miller Landing Spots: 3 Teams that Help the Closer's Fantasy Production

With the MLB trade deadline less than a week away on August 3rd, Mason Miller is one of the most coveted players on the rumor mill.

One of the best Fantasy Baseball relief pitchers, Miller has continued his dominance as a closer, going perfect in his 27 save opportunities.

A potential move out of San Diego won’t change Miller’s dominance in closing games, but does bring some interesting Fantasy Baseball perspectives.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have struggled to lock down a closer throughout the season and Miller would easily fill the role in a potential move to Chicago.

Jacob Webb has the most saves for the Cubs so far this season with five, but has blown almost half in nine save opportunities.

The Cubs acquiring Miller would help shore up their closer woes and gives Miller the opportunity to play against a division he’s had success against.

Out of the 33 NL central players Miller has faced throughout his career only Masyn Wynn, Elly De La Cruz, Tyler Stephenson and Andrew Vaughn have a single hit off of Miller.

Miller would continue his dominance in closing out games in a division he’s had success against.

The favorable matchups would increase Miller’s saves and strikeouts, strengthening Miller's Fantasy numbers.

Mason Miller



What a talent pic.twitter.com/QYq2B9yAyZ — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) July 29, 2026

New York Yankees

The Yankees have a long history of shutdown closers with the likes of Marian Rivera, Dave Righetti and Aroldis Chapman having closed out games for the Bronx Bombers in the past.

Miller potentially joining the Yankees would offer the two-time All Star a chance to join the legendary Yankees closers list, helping his Fantasy production along the way.

The Yankees’ AL East foes don’t offer much offense, giving favorable matchups for Miller throughout the season.

Outside of the Yankees, the AL East has been mediocre offensively as the Baltimore Orioles are the best of the bunch, but sit at the 12th most runs scored in the MLB.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are among the least productive offenses in baseball as both teams are bottom-ten in runs scored.

Playing against struggling offenses gives the already dominant Miller even better opportunities to lock up a save.

In a limited sample size against AL East teams, Miller has been phenomenal giving up no runs against the Orioles, Red Sox and Blue Jays. Miller has only given up one run against an AL East foe, the Tampa Bay Rays, but still produced 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

All of Mason Miller’s strikeouts this season via swing and miss pic.twitter.com/7VyTFTgeVG — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 25, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers

Another NL Central team potentially in the Miller sweepstakes, the Brewers could land Miller to help them in their race for the top NL seed.

The Brewers have one of the better bullpens in the MLB with a fourth-best 3.47 ERA and Trevor Megill has been serviceable as a closer with 17 saves in 19 appearances.

Landing Miller would strengthen the Brewers’ bullpen numbers even further and shut down any potential rally in the ninth inning.

Joining a strong bullpen would help Miller Fantasy wise as his save opportunities won’t be as nail biting.

Not that Miller needs any help closing out games, but joining a strong bullpen would lead to more two or three runs-leads save opportunities than one-run leads save opportunities.

Leeway is always nice to have, so Miller potentially joining the Brewers would mean more comfortable saves and less stress for Fantasy managers.

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