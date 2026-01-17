Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud May Not Like this Weather Report

Here at Fantasy on SI, we have some good news and we have some bad news. The weather for the games on Saturday should not be too bad. No one minds a little chill in Denver and Seattle. Right now, nothing appears to get in the way in these locations.

Meanwhile, Sunday may be a different story. The weather in New England can be a bit of a beast this time of year. Naturally, the Windy City, err Chicago, would like a word as well. Either way, the Divisional Round expects to be a treat even if Mother Nature has a few tricks up their sleeve.

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Expected weather: Sunny skies with low winds and temperatures in the 30's.

The wind will be mostly from the South to Southwest direction on Saturday evening as the Buffalo Bills play in Denver against the Broncos. At the worst, we may see 6-8 mph winds as the sun begins to set over Empower Field at Mile High.

The game will be televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Honestly, Josh Allen and Bo Nix should have no issues nor should the kicking game. There will be no frigid temperatures to make the football like a rock.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Expected Weather: Clear skies with calm winds with temperatures in the 40's.

This contest begins at 8:00pm ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. San Francisco and Seattle will be televised on FOX. Both Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy will be able to worry about the defenses facing them and not much else. The weather should be ideal for Christian McCaffrey as well as the Seattle running game.

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

Expected Weather: Snow is likely with temperatures around 32-34 degrees

Here is where things start to get interesting. A couple of weather systems will be in the area this weekend. While both will be fairly mild in impact, it may be enough to throw some things off late Sunday afternoon and evening in New England. The game starts at 3:00 pm on ESPN/ABC.

Yes, C.J. Stroud has played in snow before from his days at Ohio State. The stakes here are a little different as Houston and New England battle for a spot in the AFC Championship game. The likelihood that the visibility drops as the game goes on is high. Snow could become moderate at times and even feature some occasional heavier bursts.

The good news, for now, is that only 2-4 inches of snow are forecasted at the worst. This will be no blizzard with heavy winds. Winds are supposed to be maybe 3-5 mph.

If it snows during Houston's game at New England on Sunday, Texans are ready because it's 'playoff football.' https://t.co/gtTm20Yi0u — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) January 16, 2026

It will look like a snowglobe at times on Sunday. That is great for TV viewing and may not be so bad for fantasy football outlooks.

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Expected Weather: Frigid temps in the Teens with 12-20+ mph winds plus snow showers

From the Windy City, the final game of the Divisional Round features the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears from Soldier Field (broadcast on NBC). Thankfully, it will not be quite as windy as Saturday. Expect wind chills to still be in the single digits as the Rams face off against the Bears with a slot in the NFC Championship game on the line.

Also, snow showers potentially heavy at times, are possible during the game. A reinforcing shot of Arctic air expects to grip the region and any moisture that can be squeezed out will. For those curious, Matthew Stafford has that finger injury which could feel a little sore on Sunday night in the chill.

Chicago is acclimated enough for this weather and most of the Rams are too. However, any injuries and oh that kicking game, could be an adventure too. Winds will be from the WSW and SW. A wind shift will not happen until after the game is over. At least there is that.

Fantasy On SI News: