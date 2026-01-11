Josh Allen Had Powerful Message for Bills Teammates During Locker Room Celebration
The Bills beat the Jaguars on Sunday, 27-24, to stay alive in the NFL playoffs and move onto the divisional round of postseason play. It was an entertaining back-and-forth affair, and the talents of superstar quarterback Josh Allen were on full display. The Buffalo cornerstone threw for 273 yards and scored three all-purpose touchdowns en route to earning the first road playoff win of his career. Most importantly Allen led the Bills on their go-ahead touchdown drive and finished the job with a pair of clutch tush pushes.
Afterwards, he had a powerful message for his teammates in the locker room after fighting to see another day this season.
“We stay here, we stay here,” Allen said. “We don’t f---ing blink, alright? We get one more. That’s the reward for doing what we did today. We get one more. Now we gotta go earn it again. Shooters f---ing shoot. Love y’all boys.”
The playoff gauntlet is a grind, one that all NFL players look forward to every year. The opportunity to do it all again for at least one more week is clearly not lost on Allen and he made sure it wasn’t lost on any of his teammates.
The Bills do not yet know who, exactly, they’ll be preparing for though. The strongest possibility is that they’ll be heading to Denver to take on the top-seeded Broncos. But if the Chargers upset the Patriots on Sunday night then Buffalo will have a date with the winner of the Texans-Steelers game set to take place on Monday night. No matter what, the Bills will have to win on the road once more—an exceptionally difficult task in the postseason.
But one Allen and his teammates proved they were up to on Sunday.