Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler to Golden State: Fantasy Basketball Impact
Looks like Jimmy Butler’s credit cards will be working again. After a month of soap-opera-level drama, the Miami Heat have finally shown Jimmy the door, shipping him off to the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors are sending the Heat Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick in exchange for the services of Butler. That's a hefty price to pay but that's the going rate for a perrenial All-Star who still has plenty left in the tank.
His 25 games played this season are the second lowest of his 16-year career. When Butler has been on the court, he’s averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. The one bright spot for Jimmy has been his career-best 54% field goal shooting, but that’s likely inflated by his limited playing time. He’s never been lights out from beyond the arc, converting a paltry 0.5 threes on 1.4 attempts (36.1%) this year. Defensively, his ability to stay low and move laterally has allowed him to collect 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, in line with his career averages.
As Bridget Kennedy of Sports Illustrated pointed out, his mercurial behavior, age, and the overall uncertainty of the move didn’t exactly translate to immediate or plentiful interest. However, the Warriors are looking to make one last championship run while Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still able to perform at a high level.
Fantasy on Si’s Take:
Jimmy to Golden State? Spicy! He will be sharing the rock with Curry but that also means defenses can't just key in on him. The Heat had plenty of scoring options (most notably Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo) whereas the Warriors don't have a ton of true scorers outside of Curry with Wiggins on the move. Expect a slight uptick in scoring from Jimmy Buckets.
Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins should see a significant downtick in production. He went from being the second option in Golden State to the third option in Miami. He's never been a stat stuffer as he's primarily been a scorer his entire career. In 43 games this season, Wiggins has tallied 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 43 games.
Butler is a fierce competitor, and he's got something to prove. Keep an eye on his usage rate in Golden State, but here at Fantasy on SI, we think this move could boost his fantasy value in the short run. Just don't overpay. Remember, he's 35 and his off-the-court behavior is unpredictable – buyer beware!
