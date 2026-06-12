Michael Pittman Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson Highlight 4 Valuable Late-Round WRs in 2026

Everyone loves to chase the top-tier wide receivers on draft day, but not all value disappears when the big names come off the board. A few overlooked wideouts end up flipping fantasy seasons every year, and this season will likely be no different.

With that being said, here are a few late-round names worth targeting before they shift leagues in 2026.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pierce has had, to say the least, an eventful offseason.

The Colts wideout signed a 4-year, $114 million deal while watching his fellow teammate Michael Pittman Jr., get dealt to Pittsburgh. Now, he is Indianapolis’s clear WR1 with no real challenger for his spot. Yet, somehow, his ADP sits at 74 while ranking 36th among wide receivers. For fantasy managers, this value is off the charts.

Pierce enters the 2026 season with a high probability of taking at least a major chunk of Pittman’s abandoned 111 targets. This is especially notable for Pierce, who averaged 21.3 yards per reception across his 2025 campaign. Thus, as long as QB Daniel Jones stays healthy, there’s no reason to believe Pierce won’t take a major jump this season.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

McMillan (# 140 ADP , #60 among WRs), like Pierce, also saw some shakeups in his wide receiver room this offseason.

Tampa Bay legend Mike Evans left for San Francisco in free agency, which has immediately put at least 100 targets up for grabs. And, while there is some established hierarchy among the Buccaneers’ wideouts, nothing is for certain. A life after Evans means that Tampa Bay will need more production from elsewhere, and an aging Chris Godwin and an inconsistent Emeka Egbuka both come with question marks. If all goes as expected, McMillan will have an open door early on to carve out a role.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After a breakout year in 2025, Wan’Dale Robinson (# 115 ADP , #52 among WRs) took his talents down south to reunite with old head coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee. Now, he’s poised to be a dream WR3.

Robinson quietly finished as the 22nd-best wideout in 2025, and he has the tools to follow up that performance in 2026. He finished with 131 targets last season, and despite the addition of rookie Carnell Tate, will likely be in for another high-volume year. This, in large part, is due to his familiarity with Daboll, who loved getting Robinson involved in the short and medium passing game. Factor that with his average of 11 yards per reception, and there’s a clear case for more than just minor production.

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After being shipped to Pittsburgh, Michael Pittman Jr. (# 104 ADP , #48 among WRs) enters a receiving core consisting of DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. And, while some battles will take place for targets, fantasy managers should not overlook the Steelers’ newest toy.

Pittman has demanded over 100 targets consistently across his career, with him reaching that mark every year since 2021 . For Pittsburgh, that type of high volume is not something they will simply walk away from. In fact, managers won’t have to worry about Metcalf taking targets away from Pittman that often, as the two will operate in different areas of the field. Pittman, unlike the go-up-and-get-it style of Metcalf, operates much more efficiently in the middle of the field. For owners, this is a major plus.

Also, there aren’t many better quarterbacks in the league for Pittman to work with than Aaron Rodgers. His ability to diagnose coverages and deliver precise throws fits Pittman’s playstyle perfectly. If the chemistry develops, both volume and efficiency could be on the table for Pittman in 2026.