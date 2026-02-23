Miracle on Ice: Jack Hughes Leads Team USA to Olympic Gold Over Canada

The United States of America men's hockey team upset Canada for the gold medal in the 2026 Olympics on Sunday morning. The game entered overtime in a 1-1 tie, where New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes scored the golden goal to carry the US to Olympic glory. This was their third-ever gold medal and their first since 1980. It was the biggest moment in US Olympic hockey history since The Miracle on Ice.

Hughes entered this tournament injured, having not played since January 29 and in the midst of an injury-plagued season. However, he looked great throughout the tournament, scoring four goals, dishing out three assists, and finishing with a tournament-best +8 +/-. It was an incredible run by the 24-year-old Devils' center.

We would hope that his time in the Olympics will jump-start what's left of his fantasy hockey season. He has only played 36 games so far this season due to injury and has scored 12 goals and has 24 assists. While 36 points in 36 games is certainly nothing to scoff at. Fantasy owners would like to see him stay healthy and find the back of the net more than he has this season. This is a player who has the potential to be a 50-goal scorer.

More Team USA Standout Performances

There were, of course, other stars in this gold medal game. Matt Boldy scored the first goal of the game on a beautiful play assisted by Auston Matthews and Jack's brother, Quinn Hughes. However, the best player in this game was the US goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He saved 41 of 42 shots from Canada, allowing just one goal off the stick of Cale Maker. Hellebuyck also had the secondary assist on the game-winning overtime goal from Hughes, with Zach Werenski getting the primary assist.

This game will go down as one of the greatest moments in not only US men's hockey history, but one of the greatest moments in US Olympic history. Hughes' golden goal was the exclamation point on an upset that finished off the greatest team in the world, securing the gold for the United States. That goal will be played over and over and remembered forever, ultimately going down as an all-time moment in American sports history.

