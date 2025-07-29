MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Land Griffin Jax from Minnesota Twins
The Twins are falling out of the playoff race in the American League, sitting five games out of the last Wild Card spot and four games under .500 entering Tuesday night.
They have several players that buyers are targeting to make a move for and one of them is reliever Griffin Jax.
The 30-year-old righty is an intriguing piece due to him still being under team control for 2026 and 2027 and what will be a very affordable rate. Jax is making $2.3 million this year under arbitration, so teams will be able to get a reliable reliever at a good cost for the next two and a half seasons.
The Mets are one of the teams that badly needs middle relief help. That was put on display on Monday night in their 5th inning implosion in San Diego. This team needs arms and especially a righty after acquiring Gregory Soto last week and getting Brooks Raley back from Tommy John Surgery.
Jax in Queens would make a whole lot of sense.
New York Mets - Minnesota Twins Mock MLB Trade:
New York Mets Receive
RHP Griffin Jax
Minnesota Twins Receive
SS/3B and Mets No. 8 prospect Jesus Baez
SP and Mets No. No. 13 prospect Jonathan Santucci
Jax is not having his best season, but still would be a major upgrade for the Mets bullpen. The righty is pitching to the tune of a 3.91 ERA over 46 innings with a whopping 72 strikeouts. Jax has elite strikeout stuff, coming off a 2.03 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched last year.
After switching from a starter to a reliever following his 2021 rookie season, Jax has proven to be a quality reliever in four seasons. The allure to getting him is having another two seasons with him as part of your bullpen. That's why the Twins are going to be asking for a good return for him. This is not a rental situation, which is why two top 13 prospects would be a strong return.
Jesus Baez is in his third minor league season and is still just 20 years old. The right-handed hitter has spent time at second base, third base and shortstop. He's hitting .242 with a .333 OBP with 10 homers and 42 RBIs. Baez is still a ways away from the big leagues and should be one of the names at the top of list that the Mets consider moving.
Jonathan Santucci is a southpaw quickly climbing the ranks in the Mets system in just his first season in the minor leagues. The 22-year-old is already at double-A Binghamton and has a 3.22 ERA in 81 innings across single-A and double-A with 91 strikeouts over 16 starts and two relief appearances. He's looked good so far in just three starts in Binghamton and it wouldn't be shocking to see him find his way on the big league roster in 2026.