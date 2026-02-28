Shane Van Gisbergen and Tyler Reddick Top Season Long Picks at COTA

After the drafting tracks of Daytona and Atlanta, naturally NASCAR heads to Texas for the first race of March. Yes, we have road course racing. Some will be disappointed by one minor detail. The DuraMAX Grand Prix will be on the shorter 2.4-mile circuit. The Austin, Texas track features 20 turns in all. One of the problems with trying to scout this race is this.

The shorter track was only used last year. Also, do not worry about rain. Temperatures will be in the low 80's. If anything, drivers will have to keep hydrated over the 95 laps. Do we perhaps have an ace in the hole of sorts? Someone page Connor Zilisch.

Again, most season long formats focus on using drivers a certain amount of times. With the 36 race season, typically that amounts to ten times on average.

Okay, let's trade some paint!

Shane Van Gisbergen -- Trackhouse Racing

Shane Van Gisbergen made Daniel Suarez kind of expendable last year fairly or unfairly. He showed as the 2025 season went on that the driver could do well enough on non-road courses. Van Gisbergen strives to keep improving. Naturally, this week, we are at his wheelhouse!

However, the shorter COTA course was not so kind last year to the New Zealand racer. Funny enough, he was incredible in practice setting fast times everywhere. However, he only qualified sixth and behind Suarez (5th). Van Gisbergen had his chances but his stage results gradually showed a dip in late-run speed.

It was not noticeable at first but became evident in the final laps. Van Gisbergen could not catch up to Tyler Reddick or Christopher Bell. Those Toyota cars were fast! Now what did he learn from 2025?

'Little bugger is quick’: Zilisch beats SVG to COTA pole - via @speedcafe https://t.co/oljAW2GEcj — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) February 28, 2026

It might help Van Gisbergen if he does not net the pole. Qualifying within the Top 3 might make a little more sense. Holding back just a little could pay dividends later on Saturday then Sunday.

Tyler Reddick -- 23XI Racing

Can he go 3-for-3? It will not be easy. Tyler Reddick races very well on road courses. He has won in Indianapolis and his average finish at COTA is a racer-best 4.6. Reddick knows he is facing extremely tough competition this week. After all, he won the pole, led some laps, but fell back too far last year. By the time, he mounted a comeback, Reddick had to settle for third.

Several drivers have tried to do what Reddick is now attempting. Winning three consecutive races to start the season has never been done! By the way, he has brought him the No. 45 car to victory lane once in Texas (2023).

Drivers like Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, and even Chase Briscoe could be really good at Texas. Reddick knows the challenge and embraces it!

Connor Zilisch -- Trackhouse Racing

Let us have some more fun! Connor Zilisch has not had ideal results in his first two races of the 2026 season. Being a full-time driver at the top level was always going to be a little bumpy at first. Thankfully, Zilisch is at a track this week that he feels more comfortable at. It showed on Friday as he outraced Van Gisbergen to the pole for the O'Reilly Auto Parts race.

A mid-race accident ended his hopes last year but Zilisch has shown no fear in racing against Van Gisbergen or anyone else on road courses. Results might be a little more urgent for the rookie but on the surface, it seems to bother him little. However, his comfort level rises and that has been clear heading into this weekend.

Connor Zilisch aims to defend his COTA win from last season on Saturday.

On Sunday, he wants to start digging his way out of his points hole. He is 36th after being collected in crashes to start the year. pic.twitter.com/LgRHLRqqfI — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) February 28, 2026

It will be more interesting to see what happens in the later battle but the first encounter should be cordial with some fireworks maybe.

Going Down The Line At COTA

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are always threats to contend on road courses. At one time, Elliott won six road races in a 13 road race span. Larson is always capable of turning in some of the fastest laps period. He did last year at COTA. Again, can the two "old" road stalwarts reclaim some past glory?

After that, things get more interesting. Kyle Busch led the most laps on the shorter course last year (42) but truly did not factor into the calculus of the race. He ended up fifth but had a car that was outside the Top 3 when it came to overall speed. Would anyone be surprised if he ended his race drought here? No.

As always, we will have more on social media and yes, DFS options will come later this evening. In the meantime, enjoy the weekend!

