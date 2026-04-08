NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Make Offseason Blockbuster Deal For Giannis Antetokounmpo

With how the Milwaukee Bucks roster is currently constructed, they are more than one move away from being back in the ring as coveted title contenders. Even if they hit on a rookie in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft and Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy all of next season, his supporting cast still would not be good enough to compete at the NBA's highest level. With that reality, its is time for Milwaukee to move on. Although it is difficult to let go of the player who brought the Bucks to some of the highest heights they have seen as a franchise, they need to.

Antetokounmpo wanted out this past trade deadline, and Milwaukee did not pull the trigger. If there was a possibility he was available in the Summer, many teams would once again be interested. One of those teams could be the New York Knicks.

With their recent moves in the last five years, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, it is clear the Knicks are more than comfortable in making a big deal. Here is what a potential mock trade could look like in the Summer between Milwaukee and New York.

NBA Mock Trade: New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New York Receives:

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

SG: Andre Jackson Jr.

Milwaukee Receives:

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

PG: Miles McBride

Draft Capital: 2026 first round pick (via WAS, top eight protected), 2027 second round pick, 2028 first round pick, 2030 first round pick, and 2032 first round pick

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Bucks

The Bucks not only get an accelerated start to a rebuild through this mock trade, but there is an open window for them to be a playoff-caliber team through this deal. Towns on most teams is not a number one option type of player, but he can be a low-end one. He showed off this capability early in his career with the Timberwolves. Having Ryan Rollins by his side, a promising young guard in Miles McBride, a lottery pick in this year's draft, and an additional first-round pick that they get in this deal for the 2026 draft, they very well have the makings of a team that could compete for a 7-10 10 type of seed.

The three additional first-rounders the Bucks get in this mock help increase the odds of them building back into a title-contending team in the future.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Knicks

The Knicks, with where they are as an organization, if all the dominoes were to fall in place in the 2026 playoffs, they could win an NBA championship right now. They have all the pieces that a team would theoretically need to win a title. It seems that is the case. However, another failed title run often leads teams to make changes, and the Knicks would be no exception. So, while the current constructed team of New York with Jalen Brunson, Bridges, Towns, and OG Anunoby is undoubtedly a top-tier team in the NBA, if they go titleless again, that may push the Knicks' front office to look to make a notable deal.

This mock manages to give New York a player better than any of their current rostered players. Adding Antetokounmpo to the Knicks' roster arguably makes them the best team in the association. This is an all-in type move for New York. It gives them the best chance to win an NBA Championship that they have had in decades. While the trade also heavily sacrifices the team’s future, giving up a hefty amount of draft capital in the deal.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of This Mock Trade

The player in the mock deal who would see the most notable boost in fantasy value is Towns. His averages across the board would likely all go up, given that he will be playing with a far less talented supporting cast. Thus leading to him being asked to do more, which equates to an increase in his averages.

For Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, his overall production would likely take a hit. This stems from him playing with a better supporting cast of players, which equates to him being asked to do less. He would still be a top-tier fantasy option, he just would not have as high of a value as he had on the Bucks.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI