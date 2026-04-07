According to a new report from Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks “seriously considered” a trade package from Miami at the deadline centered around Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, additional players, and multiple picks and swaps.

On February 4th the Bucks came close to accepting the Miami Heat trade offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @ShamsCharania



- Tyler Herro

- Kel’el Ware

- Multiple draft picks



Ownership decided to hold Antetokounmpo and pursue a stronger offer in the summer pic.twitter.com/wBdAJPSHql — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 7, 2026

Ultimately, Milwaukee ownership decided to hold off on any move, informing Miami on Feb. 5 that they were out and would instead revisit a potential deal in the summer.

The key takeaway is simple: this wasn’t speculation, the Heat were legitimately in the mix.

Heat Vindicated After Deadline Criticism

At the time, Miami faced plenty of criticism for continuing to chase a Giannis deal that many believed had little chance of happening. The Heat front office clearly believed there was a real opportunity to land a franchise-altering superstar, and based on this latest update, they were right to stay aggressive.

Should Miami Have Offered More?

If the Bucks were truly serious, and that’s still up for debate, you could argue Miami didn’t go far enough. When you’re talking about a player like Giannis, you almost really have to go all-in. Could this deal have gone through if they also included Jaime Jaquez Jr. and another promising young player? Jaquez is a high-level young piece with two-way upside, toughness, and immediate impact. He's exactly the type of player Milwaukee would value in a reset or retool.

That said, there’s also a strong case that Milwaukee was never fully committed to moving Giannis at the deadline. Holding out for the summer, when more teams can bid, suggests they were more interested in testing the market than actually finalizing a deal in February.

Why the Bucks Held Off

Even with reported tension surrounding Antetokounmpo and a difficult 2025–26 season, Milwaukee chose patience over urgency. If the Bucks are going to move a player of Giannis’ caliber, it’s going to take a massive return, potentially larger than what Miami was willing to offer at the deadline. Waiting until the offseason opens the door for more teams to get involved, increasing leverage and driving up the price. The leverage could also be in Giannis's hands, though, and he can dictate where he wants to go, so that could, in turn, backfire on the Bucks.

In other words, this wasn’t a rejection of Miami as much as it was a bet on a stronger market later.

What This Means for Miami Moving Forward

For the Heat, this report reinforces what already felt clear: their short-term future is closely tied to the possibility of landing a superstar. Miami has hovered in that middle tier for 4 straight seasons now. Adding a player like Antetokounmpo would instantly change that trajectory.

That’s why a “Giannis or bust” approach this offseason makes sense. When you get this close to acquiring one of the best players in the world, you don’t pivot too quickly. Some Heat fans will be frustrated and believe we have not shot at actually acquiring Giannis, and I understand that sentiment. The Heat have struck out on numerous star players over the years, but that won't stop the front office from trying.