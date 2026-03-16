Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin Impact on New York Giants

The New York Giants have upgraded in a lot of areas including head coach in John Harbaugh obviously. However, free agency saw them sign a couple of wide receivers - Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin. New York did lose Wan'Dale Robinson to the Tennessee Titans. It is no secret that the Giants will try to get the ball a bit more downfield with Jaxson Dart next season.

New York has quite a few questions to answer and these signings are fairly low risk trying to capitalize on players that did not have the best 2025 to say the least. It is time to take a look at Darnell Mooney first then Calvin Austin.

Darnell Mooney Impacts With New York

The first year in Atlanta was great for Mooney as he nearly topped 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in his career (992). Mooney set a career high with five touchdowns. Unfortunately, 2025 proved to be a disaster. Injuries and poor play limited the wide receiver to 32 receptions on 72 targets. His 443 yards and one touchdown were the worst of his career by far.

A deeper look into the numbers reveal just how poor 2025 was. Mooney averaged a meager 6.2 yards per target, the 44.4% catch rate, and only 73 yards after the catch. By contrast, the former Atlanta pass catcher netted 275 yards after contact.

Darnell Mooney was 2nd in the NFL in 2024 in 20+ yard catches, only behind Justin Jefferson.



Great release off the ball and a really sharp route runner, especially on outbreaking routes. Excited to see how he and Jaxson Dart develop chemistry on those timing routes. #Giants pic.twitter.com/2cYqmjnvdv — The Giants Report (@GiantsReport1) March 16, 2026

A broken collarbone hampered Mooney in training camp last year and he had little or no chemistry with Michael Penix at all. It will be intriguing what a full camp with him and Jaxson Dart can mean. It is vital that Dart develops that chemistry with his new pass targets early.

While $10 million may be a steep price to pay, Mooney can stretch the defense for targets like Nabers and Likely. The Giants' offense, on paper, looks a lot more formidable than it was to start 2025.

Calvin Austin Provides Some More Speed And Depth

The expectation is that Calvin Austin will see sort of a fringe role as a change of pace going downfield as far as intermediate and deeper routes. Austin did not fare well in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense with Aaron Rodgers. By the end of the year, he was barely a footnote. It was obvious Pittsburgh was not bringing him back.

Austin wound up with only 372 yards receiving on 31 catches and three touchdowns in 2025. The Giants are hoping his 11.9 ADOT translates well in the New York offense. He and Darius Slayton will provide New York with needed depth and versatility. Austin has a higher ceiling but lower floor regardless.

At the least, Austin possesses the ability to be a WR3 or WR4. Mooney would be the WR2 in the Giants' offense or that is the prevailing thought. Austin will battle Slayton in training camp for the WR3. He has a better chance to at least flourish at times in the Giants' offense.

Time will tell if Mooney plus Austin is greater or lesser than Robinson. However, overall, the Giants have improved from a fantasy football perspective.

More Fantasy On SI Content: