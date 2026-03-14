Giants Add Speedy Former Falcons Receiver Darnell Mooney

As it turns out, former Atlanta Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney is indeed a fit for the New York Giants .

Mooney, who was one of the top remaining free-agent receivers on the market, is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Giants that, per the NFL Network , is worth up to $10 million.

Mooney, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, has appeared in 91 games with 80 starts for the Chicago Bears (2020-2023) and Atlanta Falcons (2024-2025). He’s posted 309 receptions for 4,028 yards and 17 touchdowns, and has 13 rushing attempts for 59 yards (4.5 avg.) and one rushing touchdown.

His best season came in 2021 when he posted career highs in receptions (81) and receiving yards (1,055) over 17 games. He also had four receiving touchdowns and his lone rushing touchdown that season.

The 28-year-old Mooney, originally a fifth-round draft pick out of Tulane by the Bears in 2020, spent the last two seasons with the Falcons, who released him ahead of the start of free agency last week.

What are the Giants getting in Mooney?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As has been the case with most of the free agents the Giants have brought in, Mooney is versatile , having experience both on the perimeter and in the slot, as does recently departed Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Mooney, who projects as more of a WR2 on offense, offers more than sufficient speed to be a serious threat and is agile.

He owns a career catch rate of 60.5% and has averaged 13.0 yards per reception over his career. But over his two seasons with Atlanta, he’s had 11 of his 23 career drops and has only delivered on 11 out of 33 contested catches.

His contract suggests that he could round out the Giants receiving trio that’s also expected to include Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. But the addition of Mooney likely doesn’t exclude the Giants from dipping into the wide receiver class in next month’s draft.