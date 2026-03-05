NFL Mock Trade: Chiefs Trade Up In NFL Draft With Titans To Secure Jeremiyah Love

With the NFL Draft just over a month away and the legal negotiating period of free agency opening up on Monday, March 9, ideas for franchises on what players to pursue have been floating all around the internet. One hot topic in these ongoing thoughts by fans and analysts has been the Kansas City Chiefs taking RB out of the University of Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love, with their #9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The pairing of Love on Kansas City’s roster makes sense. They are in desperate need of better RB play, and in general, just need more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Love, who has been ranked by many NFL analysts as the #1 overall prospect in the draft, fills both of these gaps for the Chiefs. But the harsh reality for KC fans hoping for Love breaking off explosive plays at Arrowhead Stadium seems less likely with the buzz that has continued to grow around his name after his showing at the 2026 NFL Combine. People think he could go as early as inside the top five of the draft now. One of the teams inside that range that seems extremely interested in Love is the Tennessee Titans.

So it may be the case that for Kansas City to get Love, they would have to trade up in the draft to the Titans' spot at #4 overall. And with a recent trade they made, sending the Los Angeles Rams their All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie, they may have just what they need to move up and acquire the Notre Dame star.

NFL Trade: Tennessee Titans And Kansas City Chiefs

Titans Receive:

2026 First Round Pick #9 Overall

2026 First Round Pick #29 Overall (Acquired from Rams in McDuffie Deal)

Chiefs Receive:

2026 First Round Pick #4 Overall

Why This Mock Trade Makes Sense For The Titans

The real noise surrounding the Titans possibly taking Love in the draft really originated from fantasy football expert Matthew Berry. He said while at the combine that one thing he heard was that the Titans believe Love is the best player in the draft.

The talk before the combine surrounding the Titans' first-round pick was mainly centered around them taking an edge rusher, which, on paper, they are in more need of a RB. So, although interested in Love, the Titans, coming off their second consecutive 3-14 season with holes all over their roster, would greatly benefit from gaining another first-rounder. This mock deal gives them that, and while it may not bring the big name some Titans fans may want, at #9, they could still land a top DE. And then at #29, they could improve their defense even more, or add a player in another one of their top needs going into this year's draft at WR. Adding a guy like KC Concepcion out of Texas A%M makes a lot of sense, but there are many directions to go at WR with an extremely deep class at the position in 2026.

Why This Mock Trade Makes Sense For The Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes needs help. Love would be a great release valve to help balance out the focus of other teams' defensive schemes when planning to take on KC. As of now, the only threat teams have to lock in on intently is the play of Mahomes. This comes from TE Travis Kelce entering the end of his career and WR Rashee Rice still looking to get back to the level of play he was at in the 2024 season before his season ending injury. At the very least, Love is going to garner the attention of some eyes on the other side of the ball.

Now, giving up two first-rounders to go and land Love, who plays a position that many around the league call a non-premium position, will always be a risk. But helping mute these concerns is the talent Love showed at Notre Dame and at the combine; he looks ready to make an immediate impact. And despite Kansas City needing to get help at other spots on the roster, the Chiefs have a generational talent like Mahomes, whose level is so high at times that he can hide the weakness of other spots on the roster. So the Chiefs may be able to get away with losing a first-round pick and taking a shot at a player with superstar potential, although at the RB position.

Fantasy Football Impact From This Mock Trade

If Love ends up in Kansas City, he likely immediately becomes a top 10 RB in fantasy football with top-five fantasy RB potential. His ability to break off big plays and be a high-level passing threat, as he showcased at the combine, plays into this.

This past season for Notre Dame, he had 1,372 rushing yards, 280 receiving yards, and 21 TDs.

