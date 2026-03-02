Jeremiyah Love and Four More Winners From the NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine took place last week and this past weekend. Many of the top college prospects, who have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, were invited to work out for NFL scouts and executives with hopes of improving their draft stock. Some players did great, while others disappointed. These are the winners from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love was already locked in as the top running back in this year's draft, but he still somehow improved his value at the combine. At 212 pounds, he ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any running back at 4.36 seconds. He is now locked in as a top 10 pick and could go even higher.

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Green greatly improved his value as an NFL player, even if there is a chance that teams may want to change his position. Still, he measured in at 6'6, 227 pounds, and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash with the highest vertical leap of all-time for a quarterback at 43.5 inches. There is no doubt that he will have a job in the NFL. Whether or not that's as a quarterback remains to be seen.

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

It makes sense that Allar looked great during the throwing portion of the combine. Physically, he is built like the prototypical quarterback. If you only watched him on a practice field, he would look like an elite quarterback. Unfortunately for him, he also has to actually play football. His film shows a shaky quarterback at best. Nevertheless, his performance at the combine, coming off injury, could be enough to push him up draft boards. Probably much higher than he should be selected.

WR Skyler Bell, UConn

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bell had an impressive showing at the combine, which should have him viewed as a potential starting wide receiver on the next level. He clocked in with a 4.40 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical, and 11'01" broad jump. The concern with him is that physically, his game wouldn't translate to the next level, and his performance put a lot of those worries to bed.

WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Caldwell might just be a superhero. His Combine performance draws immediate comparisons to when DK Metcalf saw his draft stock explode. At 6'5, 216 pounds, Caldwell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical and 11'02" broad jump. That combination of size and athleticism locks him into being drafted and could even push him into Day 2.

