Pat Mahomes, Josh Allen Stymied by Texans: Dominance as a Fantasy Football Defense

The Houston Texans have been taking the NFL by storm over the last month. Not only have they looked much improved on offense, they look to be dominant on defense. It is unanimous that the Texans have the best defense in the NFL and this goes a long way in the world of Fantasy Football. Not only can they limit their opponents output, but they can be of great value themselves as a high-output starting defense.

2025 Stats: Houston Texans Defense

The Texans are currently the DST2 in Fantasy Football, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks. However, they are the FPI 1st ranked defense over the Eagles.

Houston Texans DEFENSE through 13 games:

🏈 1st in ppg allowed (16.0)

🏈 1st in ypg allowed (266.3)

🏈 1st in passer rating allowed (69.8)

🏈 THE ONLY defense in NFL with more INT (15) than TD passes allowed (12) pic.twitter.com/EztB1OBCkX — HoopsQV (@qutballin) December 8, 2025

In 2025, the Texans have 15 Interceptions, 7 Fumbles Recovered (1.9 Takeaways per Game), 36 Sacks, and 2 Defensive Touchdowns. They do lack in the return game with zero returned touchdowns. The Texans average (9.2) Fantasy Points per Game, per Fantasydata.com.

Texans Shut Down Their Opponents

Perhaps the most important topic at hand is where or not to full-on panic when your Fantasy Football players face the Texans. Let's look at some recent players that faced this unit.

Week 14 - Chiefs

Pat Mahomes threw for (160) Yards, Zero Touchdowns, and (3) Interceptions. He ran for 59 Yards.

Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for (60) Yards on (21) Attempts, and Zero Touchdowns.

Rashee Rice went 4-for-34 and Zero Touchdowns.

Week 13 - Colts

Daniel Jones threw for (201) Yards, (2) Touchdowns, but only a 52% Completion Percentage.

Jonathan Taylor went 21-for-85 Yards and Zero Touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren combined for (35) Yards.

Week 12 - Bills

Josh Allen went for (253) Yards, Zero Touchdowns, and (2) Interceptions. He only ran for (20) Yards.

James Cook and Khalil Shakir did both go for over (100) Yards a piece.

Teams found some success, but they mostly struggled against the Texans defense. The most important thing to note here is that these are three top-tiered offenses. If only two players found good success in three total games, what might happen when average/subpar opponents take on the Texans? I imagine more bad than good.

Texans Upcoming Schedule

vs Cardinals

vs Raiders

@ Chargers

vs Colts

This bodes poorly as these are average-to-below average offenses. I would list stock to be low for these players:

Low-Ceiling Fantasy Football Players

Michael Wilson

Trey McBride

Ashton Jeanty

Brock Bowers

Justin Herbert

Omarion Hampton

Ladd McConkey

Keenan Allen

Jonathan Taylor

Michael Pittman Jr.

Alec Pierce

Tyler Warren

That right there is a list of (12) highly valuable assets on a weekly basis. They will each project tougher matchups when they face the Texans. This is not to say that they will fail, but the likelihood of high-output reduces drastically. This is something to plan for in your lineup as you must aim for upside more than safety in many Start 'Em, Sit 'Em scenarios.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: