Marvin Harrison Jr. To Be Out Again in Week 15, Michael Wilson Faces Tough Matchup

The Cardinals have ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. for Week 15 and this has heavy implications, especially for Michael Wilson. The Cardinals are looking to escape this season unscathed as Jonathan Gannon looks to keep his job. Meanwhile, the will also continue to operate with their 4th and 5th string Running Backs. There is a lot that has gone on in Arizona this year, but not all so terrible. We will outlook this offense in Week 15 Fantasy Football.

Fantasy Football Impact

Wilson is going to drastically benefit with Harrison Jr. being out. Harrison Jr. has been out three of the last four games. In that time, Wilson had (16) Targets per Game, (12) Receptions per Game, and (2) Touchdowns. This would mark Wilson as the WR1 in Fantasy Football.

With Harrison Jr. active, Wilson drops all the way down to (4.5) Targets per Game and (2.5) Receptions per Game. He is surely to be valued as a Top-10 Wide Receiver in Week 15.

Jacoby Brissett has seemed to fare okay, regardless of his receiving core. He is averaging about (43) Passing Attempts per Game on a 66% Completion Percentage. This brings him to (308) Yards per Game, (15) Touchdowns, and (5) Interceptions. This is over 8 Games and it makes Brissett the QB17 in Fantasy Football — a bit surprising given his volume.

Without Harrison Jr., Brissett is actually playing above that 8-Game average. He is not quite a must-start, but he is a great waiver wire streamer.

No other receiver on the Cardinals will benefit. They have gone exclusively through Wilson and Trey McBride when Harrison Jr. has been out. This explains the volume as they trust little of anyone else.

McBride does not benefit, or struggle in the midst of a Harrison Jr. absence. He is averaging just south of (10) Targets per Game on the year, and (9.7) per Game without Harrison Jr.

Stock Watch

Jacoby Brissett is a Quarterback streamer, but not a must-start. He has a bad matchup worth probably benching, but still rostering. He is unaffected by Harrison Jr. being out.

Michael Wilson rises to a high-volume role, and becomes a Top-15 Wide Receiver, but in a very low-leverage matchup.

Trey McBride remains as the fringe TE1 of the week

Week 15 Matchup

Since WK 11, #AZCardinals WR Michael Wilson leads #NFL w/39 recs and 481 rec yds.



-HOU CB Derek Stingley Jr has allowed 22 yds on 1 rec since WK 12 (5 Tgts) per #NGS pic.twitter.com/Dq9WpGZkbZ — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) December 11, 2025

The Cardinals will face the Texans this week. This is very bad for them. The Texans are 1st in Total Defense and Points Allowed. They are 3rd in Pass Defense and 5th in Rushing Defense.

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Rankings

Jacoby Brissett: QB21

Michael Wilson: WR9

Trey McBride: TE1

Marvin Harrison Jr. Out Again in Week 15

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is out Sunday vs. the Texans due to his heel injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2025

Harrison Jr. is working through a soft-tissue injury with his heel. The fact that he remains out is not a great sign. He could very well end up being sidelined for the rest of the year. He likely lacked any incentives to gain while the Cardinals' season is over.

