Patrick Mahomes and 2 More Players to Sell High in Dynasty Leagues

It's hard for dynasty league players to trade away players who have contributed over the years or are potential superstars in the making, but with a potential generational draft class looming in 2027 it may be time to move on from players with a high stock.

For dynasty players looking to tank or to add draft capital in a stacked 2027 NFL Draft class, here are three players to sell high on.

Patrick Mahomes

The hyped 2027 quarterback class makes it easier to stomach moving on from the 2-time MVP.

Mahomes will be turning 31 early on in the season and is coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Even if Mahomes produces a strong couple of seasons, the opportunity to have multiple first-round picks in the 2027 Dynasty draft is hard to pass up in a loaded class.

The 2027 class has the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Drew Mestemaker and CJ Carr are just some of the quarterbacks expected to make the leap into the NFL.

Quarterback isn’t the only way to go with the acquired first-round pick.

Generation wide-receiver prospect Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman, Jamari Johnson and Kewan Lacy are other skill position players, dynasty players can pivot to if quarterbacks fly off the board.

While moving on from the future hall of famer may be tough, the prospect of landing another generation QB in dynasty is hard to pass up.

Tetairoa McMillan

The thought of shipping off a second-year receiver coming off 1,000 receiving yards rookie campaign is perplexing, but the influx of receivers in the 2027 draft class makes McMillan a sell-high candidate.

The previously mentioned Smith and Coleman are the standouts of the class at wide receiver, but Ryan Coleman-Williams, Nick Marsh, Charlie Becker and Omarion Miller are in the top 50 on the consensus big board.

While McMillan is a fantastic wide receiver, the circumstances around him in Carolina at the quarterback position makes it the perfect time to parlay the former Arizona Wildcat into draft capital in dynasty leagues.

McMillan’s quarterback Bryce Young rebounded after terrifying rookie and sophomore campaigns that saw the former Heisman winner benched.

In Young’s third season he produced 3,011 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, good for a QB19 season.

While Young improved in his third season, if there’s any regression to Young's first two seasons McMillan’s fantasy score will plunge.

The possibility to flip McMillan in a year with a strong wide receiver class is the move to make with the potential subpar quarterback play around McMillan.

Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons hired head coach Kevin Stefanski in the offseason to fix their offensive woes during former head coach Raheem Morris’ tenure.

The addition of an offensive-minded head coach in theory should help London’s fantasy numbers, but London’s dynasty owners should consider shipping off the former first-round pick.

While Stefanski has brought hype to refix the Falcons’ offense, the former Cleveland Browns’ head coach relies on running backs and tight ends for offensive production.

Throughout Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland his leading fantasy receivers have ranked 33rd, 52nd, 10th, 20th, 12th and 52nd in PPR leagues.

It’s hard to see Stefanski suddenly rely on wide receivers while in Atlanta when Bijan Robinson is in the backfield.

Robinson is coming off a career year with bellcow production as he produced 21.8 FPPG in PPR leagues and there should be no reason for Robinson’s usage to drop under Stefanski.

Kyle Pitts’ emergence last season with a career high 12.4 FPPG in PPR leagues is another cause for concern for London owners in dynasty leagues.

Stefanski has shown his reliance on tight ends in the past as seen in David Njoku and Harold Fannin, Jr.

Stefanski may do the same in Atlanta with Pitts finally finding his footing in the NFL.

The hype around Stefanski’s offense in Atlanta and his reliance on other positions than wide receiver makes it the perfect time to sell high on London.

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