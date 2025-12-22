Puka Nacua, Josh Allen Headline Week 16 Fantasy Football Winners, Losers & Superlatives

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and many fantasy managers are advancing or have already been eliminated from the playoffs. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.

Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.

Week 16 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 17, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.

MVP of the Week - Puka Nacua

Nacua has become accustomed to winning this award, and he won it again with a career day. He posted a 12-225-2 receiving line on Thursday night against the Seahawks in what went down as a thrilling overtime game. His 225 receiving yards were a career-high. Overall, his performance netted him 46.5 fantasy points, nearly 10 more points than the second-highest scorer on the week (Chris Olave - 36.8).

JSN and Puka Nacua have the exact same amount of yards from scrimmage this season 🔥



Who should win Offensive Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/aWEcAvPg3T — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 21, 2025

Bust of the Week - Josh Allen

As always, plenty of direction to go with the bust of the week. However, I avoid players who were knocked out of games due to injury. That rules out players such as TreVeyon Henderson, Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson.

Allen is my pick, as he posted a season-low 6.9 fantasy points against the Browns. His performances follow back-to-back three-touchdown games. Against the Browns, it was James Cook who did all the heavy lifting, as Allen completed 12-of-19 passes for 130 yards. He also rushed seven times for 17 yards, but was held out of the end zone entirely.

Josh Allen scored 6.9 fantasy points against the Browns...



His lowest single-game total since Week 17 of 2019... SIX YEARS AGO. pic.twitter.com/PvplhHlSEu — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 21, 2025

Streamer of the Week - Trevor Lawrence

Despite being owned in just 51 percent of leagues, Lawrence finished Week 16 as a top-five scorer. He posted 31.16 fantasy points against a top defense in the Broncos, leading the Jaguars to a statement, 34-20 victory. Many managers picked Lawrence up off waivers after his 40-point outburst against the Jets in Week 15, but many likely sat him this week. In any event, the veteran has officially arrived. This was a signature win for Lawrence, and he ends the year with the Colts and Titans.

Trevor Lawrence since Week 13 (and counting):



1,050 passing yards

14 total TDs

0 INTs pic.twitter.com/WK82iTXDEX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 21, 2025

Unavailable at the Worst Time Award - Lamar Jackson

This award can go to any of the players who got injured and left games in Week 16. However, this one is personal, making Jackson my winner. Jackson suffered a “back bruise” in the second quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Patriots on Monday night. He was knocked out of the game and didn’t return, finishing with just 4.74 fantasy points.

The worst part is that Jackson looked good before the “injury,” and the injury itself appeared to be a routine football play. The bottom line is that Jackson was unavailable at the worst time for fantasy managers, including me.

If your championship hopes were ended by Lamar Jackson or TreVeyon Henderson tonight you may be entitled to compensation pic.twitter.com/OPMHBHtOh8 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 22, 2025

Check out our Week 16 NFL Storylines.

Read More Fantasy Content