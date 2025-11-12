Jameis Winston Expected to Start Sunday Against Green Bay
With Jaxson Dart suffering his fourth concussion of 2025 that we know of, Jameis Winston expects to start on Sunday afternoon versus the Green Bay Packers. Initially, there had been a little confusion as to whether the Giants believed Dart could progress through the concussion protocol. While this remains possible, the reality is trending to unlikely.
Russell Wilson has been usurped as the Giants backup. This arguably was the plan all along. With Mike Kafka now the interim coach, the decision was made quickly. Winston takes even more risks down the field compared to Dart and Wilson.
The fear with the Giants and experts was that Wilson played too vanilla for the offense. Whenever the former Seattle and Denver quarterback tried to ratchet his game up, it eventually broke down. Also, keep in mind, Winston is signed into next year and Wilson is not.
What Impacts Are There From This Decision?
Alright, there is a lot to digest. Wilson had three chances and flunked badly on two of them. Even the game against Dallas, there was that ill-advised throw in overtime. He replaced Dart late in the Chicago game and proceeded to do more of the same. He did move the Giants on that one drive but again that below 50% completion percentage.
Throw out the Dallas game and Wilson has only completed half his passes in 2025. Winston's career numbers are just over 60% by the way. For those concerned with the mistakes, Wilson fumbled once and had three interceptions to go along with three touchdowns. Fantasy owners want to see shots taken down the field.
Like we mentioned, New York is taking a shot here. At 2-8, the season is long over and the player under contract into 2026 gets a chance at playing time. Players like Theo Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, and even Darius Slayton should be ready for balls thrown in the intermediate to deep range more often. The ADOT is about to go up.
Final Calls On What To Expect Against Green Bay
For one thing, do expect entertainment. This may not be a bad thing as, at the least, there will be some emotion. Green Bay's defense is kind of vulnerable to quarterbacks like this. See Dak Prescott when he went into full pass happy mode during that 40-40 Week 4 epic tie. Matt LaFleur cannot be happy knowing that Winston is starting and not Wilson.
Again, intended air yards per attempt is in the double digits for Winston. Even if there is a little bit of rain on Sunday, the idea is that the ball will be spread out. The risk for more mistakes remains but also the chance of more rewards not only for Winston, but the Giants receivers, and even perhaps Tyrone Tracy and/or Devin Singletary.
NFL and fantasy football fans wanted a little chaos and you got it this weekend!