SI

Giants Set to Make Surprising Starting QB Decision for Week 11 Game vs. Packers

Andy Nesbitt

Jameis Winston is expected to make his first start of the year on Sunday for the Giants when they host the Packers.
Jameis Winston is expected to make his first start of the year on Sunday for the Giants when they host the Packers. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a busy week for the Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday after a dreadful 2-8 start to the season. Now they are making another big move, and a surprising one, as Jameis Winston is likely going to make his first start of the season on Sunday when the Giants host the Packers at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan broke the news Wednesday morning that Winston is expected to get the nod under center as rookie Jaxson Dart is dealing with a concussion suffered in last Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Russell Wilson, who began the season as the starter, came in for Dart late in the fourth quarter in Chicago but couldn't lead the team to any points. He has struggled in his first year with the Giants and will now remain on the sideline as Winston's backup.

Winston hasn't taken a snap in a game this year, which is his first season with the Giants. Last year he started seven games with the Browns, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL