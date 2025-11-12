Giants Set to Make Surprising Starting QB Decision for Week 11 Game vs. Packers
It's been a busy week for the Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday after a dreadful 2-8 start to the season. Now they are making another big move, and a surprising one, as Jameis Winston is likely going to make his first start of the season on Sunday when the Giants host the Packers at 1 p.m. ET.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan broke the news Wednesday morning that Winston is expected to get the nod under center as rookie Jaxson Dart is dealing with a concussion suffered in last Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
Russell Wilson, who began the season as the starter, came in for Dart late in the fourth quarter in Chicago but couldn't lead the team to any points. He has struggled in his first year with the Giants and will now remain on the sideline as Winston's backup.
Winston hasn't taken a snap in a game this year, which is his first season with the Giants. Last year he started seven games with the Browns, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.