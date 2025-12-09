Phillip Rivers was Brought in to Work Out with Indianapolis

Philip Rivers worked out with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Here is a simple summary of how it went.

The Philip Rivers workout with the Colts took place Monday night, per source. Threw the ball well. Will see what’s next. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2025

One can take a lot of different meanings from this. Rivers is 44 and now a grandfather. The last team he played for was the Indianapolis Colts. Yes, Riley Leonard expects to start Week 15 but Rivers was given a look. It never hurts to see what other options are out there. The quarterback did go 11-5 in his final season and got the Colts into the playoffs.

For those other than Indianapolis fans who reminiscence about that season, Rivers threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. This was all at the tender young age of 39.

Just like that we have an update...from sources.

Some Indianapolis QB news from my source(s)…



Daniel Jones, an Indianapolis Hero, will be getting surgery on his Achilles this afternoon in NY… GODSPEED, can’t wait for him to be back



Annnnnd all indications are pointing towards future HOFer & current 44 year old Grandfather,… pic.twitter.com/w6CA2nDT7u — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2025

Again, we will indeed see if this is true. However, the signs are trending toward Rivers potentially playing against Seattle on Sunday.

A Potential Philip Rivers Crash Course

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Riley Leonard figured to start against Seattle on Sunday. The Colts stand one game out of first place in the AFC South and currently out of a playoff spot (Houston has the seventh seed).

Rivers is familiar with Indianapolis but not quite this offense. Also, the last time he played was obviously five years ago. A lot has changed since then. The quarterback will be able to throw a sprial forever but the footwork, speed, etc. in game action would all be question marks.

Player reaction to the potential news was something else too.

No Way: Derwin James reacts to his former teammate Philip Rivers possibly coming out of retirement to play for the Colts.



"I looked at the TV and was like woahhh what is Phil doing??"



💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/5NTeuRUPII — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2025

Rivers will be handing off to Jonathan Taylor which does not hurt. He has Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and Michael Pittman Jr.

Hey, Daniel Jones threw for over 3,000 yards with this offense. It is a Top 5 caliber unit. Taylor currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16). By the way, we should mention that Tyler Warren is listed as the Colts' emergency quarterback.

Final Words And Fantasy Impacts

This is a story we will keep updating throughout the day and week. Rivers had a competitive spirit few could match in his playing days. It does not seem like that vanished at all. If Rivers can pull off a playoff season at 39 with no crowds, imagine what he can do now.

That is the thing. This is like a blank slate. We just do not know and that is what makes it so intriguing. Stay tuned!

