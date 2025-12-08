Daniel Jones Injury Update: Colts Get Devastating News on QB’s Achilles
Daniel Jones left the Colts’ 36–19 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon with an Achilles injury. He left the contest, was replaced by backup Riley Leonard, and did not return.
With Indianapolis trailing 14–7, Jones completed a third-down pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce but as he did, fell to the ground with a non-contact injury. He immediately grabbed at the back of his right leg before getting up trying to walk himself to the sidelines.
Jones was eventually checked out by trainers and taken to the locker room, where he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury. On Monday morning in Indianapolis, coach Shane Steichen relayed some expected, but unfortunate, news about the quarterback.
Daniel Jones Injury Update
The Colts’ worst nightmare has unfortunately came true as, according to Steichen, Jones tore his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. He will reportedly have surgery within the week.
Jones had already been playing with a broken fibula in his left leg. On the season, he had Indianapolis at 8–5 and in the AFC playoff hunt while accounting for 24 total touchdowns and throwing just eight interceptions.
Indianapolis has lost four of its last five games and, with former first-round pick Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with an eye injury, will move forward with Leonard (who’s dealing with an injury of his own) as their starter for the time being.
The Colts will take on the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.