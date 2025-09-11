Quinshon Judkins Returns to Browns Practice, Must-Bench in Week 2 Fantasy Football
The news story continues to slowly develop on Quinshon Judkins in Cleveland. Will he play Week 2, or will he not? How does he project throughout the season? These are all questions to be answered, and in short-time, it will happen. Dylan Sampson had a breakout performance in Week 1 and it does give him a head start on this offense, but the backfield will yet shake up once Quinshon Judkins becomes finally active.
Fantasy Football Impact
A return to training camp is nice to see, but in short-order, Judkins is not fantasy viable. He is rosterable, of course, and is mostly rostered in fantasy leagues. Even if Judkins is active this week, Dylan Sampson is probably the only startable running back with the Browns, and even he is a longshot considering your roster construction. All three running backs should be owned, but with considerable caution.
Quinshon Judkins Returns to Practice
The rookie 2nd round pick has been absent all training camp. He has not been with the team since Rookie Minicamp. This means that a long ramp in going to be in place. Judkins very well may know the playbook, but to read it and to play within in are vastly different from each other. This leads me to be very skeptical that he will play Week 1.
The current designation for Sunday's Browns matchup with the Ravens is questionable. Popular belief is that Quinshon Judkins will be active on Sunday. That may be true, but to see him have a notable workload is just very far-fetched in my mind. Rarely can a player have two days of practice and be a factor. If Quinshon Judkins is active, I would anticipate a very minimal workload, if any. He may just be a depth piece.
Browns Running Back Depth Chart
We all know that team depth charts can be sketchy at times. Bill Croskey-Merritt was listed as the 4th stringer and look, he lead the team in carries Week 1. That being said, I view this as more legitimate. Dylan Sampson is the lead back based on Week 1, and Jerome Ford trails him. In due time, this will change, but not in Week 2.
On Sunday, Dylan Sampson saw 12 Rushes for 29 Yards, but another 8 Catches for 64 Yards. The Browns did run dual-tight ends quite a bit, so this is really a steady play-action offense. That leads for continued value for Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford. They are deep-FLEX options in fantasy football.
In due time, Quinshon Judkins will surely have a notable role in this offense. I stand firm that Judkins will eventually work himself into a snap-share of 35-40% between the trio of backs. He will also have impactful pass-catching value. Of course, this story has been slowly developing, so it will be key to monitor the situation to determine start-ability of Quinshon Judkins in future weeks. He is a Non-Start