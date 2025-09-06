Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Quinshon Judkins Signs Rookie Contract, Value Rises
Finally today, Quinshon Judkins signed his rookie contract. His offer sheet had a 4-Year $11.4M offer, and it is now inked. It is now time that Judkins gets to work, and I expect that he will step quickly into a a massive role with this Browns offense. He is their best back, so how do we view this Browns offense going forward?
Offensive Impact
While Kevin Stefanski has minimal comments on Quinshon Judkins true role in this offense, I believe that he will rise to RB1. Stefanski has said that this will be a backfield by committee, but if I had a dollar for everytime a coach said that, I would be a rich man.
Week 1 is going to be a game that probably will not see Judkins play at all. As he signed today, he needs to get up to speed and 24 hours is not long enough. Jerome Ford is the listed starter, but I anticipate a good balance between Ford and Dylan Sampson as they look to expose a weak Bengals defense.
Going forward, I would expect Quinshon Judkins to be notable in the Week 2 offense, with a full-ramp up to Week 3. Given Quinshon Judkins 2nd round draft stock and obvious elite skillset, he will be the starter come October. I am as confident in that take as I am in any take.
Fantasy Football Outlook
Once Quinshon Judkins is up to speed, I would value him as a top-25 running back in fantasy football. Our current Fantasy On SI Rankings list him as RB56, but I can see that rise very quickly. The upside is very high for Judkins while the floor not too low at all. We have seen Kevin Stefanski provide his running back with unless fantasy value... E.g. Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford.
The true concern is with the potential suspension. If the victim in Judkins' domestic violence case cooperates, the league can still deem him at fault and thus, suspend him. As for now, this has low traction, so Judkins' trends towards no suspension for the time being. I do not mind rostering the rookie running back in fantasy football.
Quinshon Judkins is rostered around 50% in most leagues, so be sure to check your waivers. He will be a hot commodity on Tuesday's Waiver Wire. Anticipate him to end up with 8-12 touches per game whith explosive play ability. Perhaps he is not a start over the new few weeks, but he may be one come October.