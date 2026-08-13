Saquon Barkley’s Injury Update Adds Value to Tank Bigsby’s Fantasy Football Outlook

With draft season approaching, fantasy managers can now add another name to the injury watch list. Saquon Barkley reportedly tweaked his ankle during a practice at the Eagles’ training camp Thursday, with a trainer checking out the potential injury in the later portion of practice.

There has been no indication as of yet that he suffered anything significant, but it’s still a situation worth monitoring for fantasy managers. Barkley has continued to be one of the best backs available on the market, and any missed time could have a ripple effect on both his and the team’s fantasy stocks.

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Implications

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley fell a good bit from his record-breaking 2024 season, totaling 280 carries for 1,140 yards and 9 total touchdowns en route to finishing as PPR’s RB14 . After averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game and finishing as one of, if not the best, RBs of 2024, Barkley fell back down to earth and averaged just 14.5 points in 2025.

Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles a scare at Thursday’s practice after having his left foot and ankle checked by trainers.



Barkley briefly left the field for evaluation before returning to practice, an encouraging sign that the issue isn’t believed to be serious.



Philadelphia will… — Green 19 Football (@Green19Football) August 13, 2026

Despite the dip in efficiency, however, Barkley has continued to be among the league’s most utilized backs. He finished last season with 280 attempts, which was sixth-best across the entire NFL. His targets, furthermore, were among the top third of starting backs with 50. That workload is a major reason why Barkley remains a top-ten pick heading into 2026, and it also makes the current situation with his ankle all the more important.

If the Eagles choose to lighten up his workload at any point, even temporarily, those touches would have to be distributed somewhere. That then creates an opening for Tank Bigsby, who’s been a hot topic of Philadelphia’s training camp this summer.

Tank Bigsby Fantasy Implications

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Bigsby, despite being Barkley’s backup, has garnered tons of noise during camp. That buzz isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere, either. Bigsby averaged nearly six yards per carry on his 58 rushing attempts with Philadelphia last season, while also finding the end zone twice.

And while yes, the sample size is relatively small, Bigsby has also shown what he can do in Jacksonville, averaging nearly five yards per carry during the 2024 season.

Eagles RB Tank Bigsby on his mentality going into games knowing that he isn’t the starter:



“Just be ready, you know what I’m saying. Then when you take advantage of it, you do what you do. Get out there and play fast and have fun.” pic.twitter.com/C8mihResNm — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) August 13, 2026

That production could prove to be especially valuable if Barkley is forced to miss any time. Bigsby would likely immediately see an increase in touches, giving him a chance to prove that last season’s numbers weren’t a fluke. And considering there has already been noise around him during camp, a larger role could suddenly make him a late-round sleeper candidate.