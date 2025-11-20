Shedeur Sanders To Make First NFL Start In Week 12, Browns Rule Out Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns are making a switch at quarterback due to an injury to rookie starter Dillon Gabriel. The third-round pick suffered a concussion during Cleveland’s Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, paving the way for fan-favorite and fellow rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders to make his first NFL start in Week 12.
On Wednesday, Sanders was officially named the starter for the Browns’ clash versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The fifth-round selection out of Colorado faced his share of struggles in his NFL debut, completing just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception, adding 16 yards over three carries on the ground. In limited action, Gabriel completed seven of his 10 pass attempts for 68 yards through the air.
The Browns enter Week 12 with a lowly 2-8 record on the season, searching for consistency from the quarterback spot amid the offense’s struggles. So far this season, Gabriel has started in six games, completing 59.2% of his passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Through 10 games, the Browns’ offense ranks 31st in yards, 29th in scoring and 31st in passing yardage. Sanders entered the pre-draft process widely ranked among the top of the quarterback class prior to his three-day slide. Here is a fantasy football outlook for the remainder of Cleveland’s offense entering Week 12:
Shedeur Sanders To Make Highly Anticipated Start In Struggling Browns Offense
Sanders faced criticism after enduring struggles in his NFL debut. Week 12 presents a clean slate in a favorable matchup versus a struggling Raiders defense. With a game plan catered to his skill set and his first full week of first-team reps in practice, Sanders projects to vastly improve on his debut performance, given his talent.
I’m much more bullish on Sanders’ ability to lead Cleveland’s offense than Gabriel, given his accuracy, pocket presence and ability to push the ball down the field, something his rookie counterpart has struggled with mightily so far this season.
So far this season, rookies Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. have emerged as the offense's premier threats. Judkins leads the team entering Week 12 with 690 yards from scrimmage over 171 total touches, and five total touchdowns. Fannin’s 422 yards through the air lead all of the Browns’ pass-catchers over 44 catches on the season, with two receiving touchdowns.
The rookie pair make up Cleveland’s two leading fantasy start candidates in Week 12. Judkins ranks 22nd among running backs in PPR leagues, while Fannin checks into the week ranked as TE15 in fantasy. Aside from Cleveland’s trio of rookies, it’s tough to make a case for a fantasy starter among the Browns’ offense this weekend.