Shedeur Sanders' Rise Will Decimate All Cleveland Browns in Fantasy Football
Dillon Gabriel started the Browns’ Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens but was replaced by Shedeur Sanders early in the third quarter while being evaluated for a concussion. We assess how both quarterbacks may perform moving forward, taking into account their recent performances and Gabriel’s injury status heading into Week 12, while highlighting how Sanders starting could significantly reduce the fantasy value of the entire Browns offense.
Dillon Gabriel's Stats Before Injury
Before Gabriel was injured, his season stats were 937 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 6 games started (8 games total). In fantasy football, he’s nothing more than a superflex option in 2-quarterback leagues. He currently ranks as the QB34 overall, averaging 8.8 fantasy points per game. His best performance came in Week 10 against a weak Jets defense, where he scored 20.08 fantasy points on 167 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and 5 rushes for 54 yards. Outside of that outing, he has struggled to provide much offensive production.
Heading into Week 12, Gabriel remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, making his status for the matchup against the Raiders uncertain. However, Coach Stefanski has confirmed that Gabriel will start if he is cleared to play.
Shedeur Sanders Stats In Relief Of Gabriel
Shedeur Sanders entered the game for Gabriel in the third quarter of the Browns’ Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and struggled to produce. He finished with just 1.48 fantasy points, completing 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards, throwing one interception, and adding 3 rushes for 16 yards. Based on this small sample size, Gabriel remains the better option at quarterback for the Browns and offers more fantasy value for the team’s skill-position players.
Fantasy Football Impact On The Browns Starters In Week 12
In Week 12, the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are 2–7 on the season, while the Browns sit at 2–8. This matchup could offer a softer landing spot for either Browns quarterback to find some success. It may also provide Sanders an opportunity to show what he’s capable of, though there’s still a strong chance he struggles given his inexperience.
The Raiders’ defense is solid, led by Maxx Crosby, who consistently generates pressure and can make things difficult for young quarterbacks. Overall, the Raiders rank 14th against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed, roughly league average.
If Sanders were to start, it would lower the fantasy value of the Browns’ offensive players. The roster already lacks many fantasy standouts. Quinshon Judkins is the most reliable option, currently the RB22 and averaging 12.6 fantasy points per game. He may see more receiving work with Sanders under center, but the offense as a whole would likely take a step back, limiting his upside.
Other notable players, Jerry Jeudy (WR56, 7.3 PPG), Harold Fannin Jr. (TE14, 9.9 PPG), and David Njoku (TE21, 8.5 PPG) would also see their fantasy outlooks dip, as the offense would presumably struggle due to Sanders’ limited reps and inexperience.