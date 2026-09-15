Should Fantasy Football Managers Buy, Sell, or Hold Colston Loveland?

Oh no is probably what you are thinking. You bought the offseason hype of TE1 for the Chicago Bears, Colston Loveland. If you took him in drafts that were closer to the season, the price you paid was likely either a fourth- and fifth-round fantasy point draft pick. Seeing him at that price then go out and put zero fantasy points in Week 1 while his team scored 59 points is definitely not a good feeling.

While the panic alarms are going off for most Loveland fantasy managers, here is a breakdown of whether to hold, buy, or sell him in fantasy right now.

Colston Loveland Week 1 Performance Breakdown

Loveland in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers had zero receptions on two targets. Surprisingly, he did not have a breakout fantasy performance with Chicago scoring 59 points, but neither did any other highly touted Bears pass catcher.

In the game, WR3 Kalif Raymond led the Bears in receptions (8) and receiving yards (84). WR2 Luther Burden III and WR1 Rome Odunze both had underwhelming fantasy performances; Odunze had two receptions for 52 yards, and Burden III had five receptions for 63 yards. The main players who stood out in the Bears’ game were their RBs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Swift had 124 rushing yards and three TDs, and Monangai had 100 rushing yards and one TD.

Another concerning thing from just looking at the box score is how TE2 Cole Kmet played. He had two receptions for 35 yards. With him playing the role of TE1 for Chicago in the past, his production and usage definitely should be a concern for fantasy managers with Loveland. However, a deeper dive into statistics reveals that those worries after Week 1 should be minimal.

Kmet against the Panthers played in 57% of snaps. Loveland played in 87% of snaps. In 2025, in Week 1, Kmet played in 90% of snaps while Loveland played in 57% of snaps. Loveland also only had two games in 2025 where he had a higher snap percentage than the one he did in Week 1: 88% and 91%. That is encouraging, but these two stats should help lower worries fantasy managers have regarding Loveland even more.

In Week 1, out of all TEs, Loveland ran the second most routes with 35. Out of all TEs, he also had the highest route percentage rate at 90%.

What Should Fantasy Managers do With Colston Loveland?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is easy to panic after Week 1, especially when your player puts up a donut. But in regard to Loveland, after further breaking down his performance, he should not be a sell candidate. Every stat outside of the ones that actually equate to him getting fantasy points–receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns–indicates that he can still be a top three TE in fantasy football. That makes him a hold and buy candidate. So if there is a fantasy manager in your league who is panicking, send them a trade offer for Loveland. This will likely be the lowest price he has all season.

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