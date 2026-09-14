Chicago Bears Week 1 Report Card: To the Runners Go the Spoils

Being the classy player and individual he is, Bears running back D'Andre Swift avoided the gloating after his big effort in Sunday's 59-37 Chicago win over Carolina.



On Friday swift signed a contract extension and within minutes social media had more than its fair share of mindless rants about GM Ryan Poles wasting cash on a three-year extension for a back who they thought was either too old or not sufficiently talented to warrant big money — even though Swift is 27 and it wasn't really big money but commensurate with his contributions.



Swift on Sunday shut that kind of talk down right away and broke into the season with a spectacular performance as the Bears matched a team record with six team rushing touchdowns in a game. Swift's 124 yards on 18 carries included three TDs and also his longest run in Ben Johnson offense with the Bears of 32 yards for one of the scores.



"To be able to stick around with this group of guys is something special I don't take for granted," Swift told reporters afterward about his signing. "To be able to go in there and work alongside Ben, I'm just thankful, grateful for the opportunity to continue to work."



Bears backfield in Week 1



D’Andre Swift:

19 touches

134 yards

3 TD



Kyle Monangai:

12 touches

124 yards

1 TDpic.twitter.com/qRXOFs33nm — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

The running and a 10-yard reception were only part of Swift's contribution. He saved Caleb Williams from sacks twice with his pass blocking, including once when where he uprooted a blitzer at the feet.



Swift, Kyle Monangai and the running game were as instrumental as Caleb Williams' passing in piling up the points in this historical Bears win.

"He's a golden star because he can do everything," Williams said of Swift. "He can catch. He can block. Obviously, he can run downhill. He can run wide zone. He can run tosses and things like that, get on the edge.

"From there, he's not only just getting first downs; he’s trying to take them to the crib. He's a special player – glad we have him for the next three, four years."

Here are the grades from the season-opening Bears win.



ONCE AGAIN, SWIFT SCORES HIS 3RD TD WHICH IS MOST IN A GAME IN HIS CAREER #DaBears

pic.twitter.com/nlmgTIKDnB — ᴘᴀʀᴀɢᴏɴ ʙᴇᴀʀꜱ 🐻 (@ParagonBears) September 13, 2026

Running attack: A+



Remember when people foresaw the end of the Bears' running attack with Drew Dalman and Ozzy Trapilo gone and backs coach Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City. Wrong. At 7.5 yards per carry, and with Williams contributing a pair of rushing TDs and 65 yards on 10 runs, the Panthers found it difficult to cope with so many different variables in Johnson's attack. The downfield blocking by Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker made the second and third level attainable for the backs. Darnell Wright and Jonah Jackson manhandled the Panthers' defensive front on the left side. The Bears remain a right-handed running team.



Darnell Wright and Cole Kmet with 5 yards of movement wow.



I thought that Kyle Monangai was too slow to be a productive NFL RB.. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/J9JqVHtzH7 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 13, 2026

Passing game: A-



Williams and Ben Johnson both pointed out how he missed a possible TD pass to Colston Loveland, who was held without a single catch. Loveland being shut down mattered not against a group of receivers so explosive and deep. Luther Burden's five catches for 63 yards and Rome Odunze's big 47-yard catch off the back of Will Lee's head to start things off were part of this, along with Cole Kmet's impressive 22-yard TD catch. Williams' best contribution was knowing when and where to go in his progression against a secondary using a heavy zone emphasis. Only three other times had Williams registered a passer rating higher than Sunday's 124.1.



Another view of the Rome Odunze catch.pic.twitter.com/cqRcjeEaO1 — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 13, 2026

Run defense: B-



The Bears' biggest defensive weakness last year was stopping the run, not their pass rush. They struggled at times with a rebuilt line Sunday, allowing 125 yards on 22 carries for a 5.7-yard average. Still, what they did really well was shut down the run at the outset. The Panthers had only 32 yards on eight carries in the first half and couldn't consistently gain. Gervon Dexter's absence was not even an afterthought. The Panthers had only five rushing first downs to 11 by the Bears.



Dillon Thieneman tackle and Jaylon Johnson peanut punch creating the turnover.pic.twitter.com/b0wcC83fR8 — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 13, 2026

Pass defense: D+

Other than sacks by Montez Sweat and Kentavius Street, the rush provided little assistance for a Bears secondary severely challenged by a lack of experience. Ironically, the inexperienced players made some of the best plays. Malik Muhammad had an interception and two pass breakups while Dillon Thieneman made eight tackles. But big plays allowed by Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson kept the Bears from turning this into a rout early. Johnson's peanut punch-style strip and Devin Bush's recovery proved as instrumental in the win as the interception Muhammad made. The defense allowed a 107.5 passer rating and that's usually enough to get a team beat but Williams was better. Tackling on Carolina receptions also was spotty, although Thieneman provided a few nice hits coming up on shorter throws or supporting the run defense. The Bears' 8.4 yards per pass attempt is enough to win most games but their own defense allowed 8.8 per attempt.



Bears rookie CB Malik Muhammad with one of the best interceptions you'll see



1 INT and 2 PBU in the first half pic.twitter.com/HptUAjC4ym — Dave (@davebftv) September 13, 2026

Special teams: B-



Cairo Santos made all eight extra points and a short field goal, although the operation seemed a bit slow and it led to a few near-blocks. As it was, the Bears benefited from the only block, thanks to Dayo Odeyingbo's reach. The Bears' return teams struggled to make headway against Carolina's formidable coverage teams, and Cairo Santos experienced problems getting kickoffs into the landing zone but the Bears didn't have a muffed punt like the Panthers did to set up a score. Special commendation for Kaden Davis and his muff recovery after he had been on the practice squad and wasn't really thought of in preseason as a special teams contributor.



Jahdae Walker just creased dude on kickoff my god — VONTEBOMAYE (@vontebomaye) September 13, 2026

Coaching: B

A wonderfully balanced game plan as usual, and all the emphasis during training camp on closing the first half strong paid off as they scored a TD and left almost no time for Carolina to respond before the half. Of course, the flip side of it was Johnson's terrible gamble from his own 21 in the first half. He often gambles too much at midfield and beyond, but this was really ridiculous. The Panthers made an adjustment early to stop Bears running, but the Bears countered in the second half and busted it loose, anyway. In the end, one coaching staff believed in its running attack and players executed it. The other had 17 fewer rushes and this proved decisive.



Overall: B

Normally teams with 59 points and those who win by 22 points walk off with A grades. With 12 penalties, a blown 21-7 lead, a few other gaffes and a wildly insane coaching decision, the Bears can be happy to come away with a very solid overall mark. It will need to be much better against a Vikings team that played the second half Sunday much like the Bears did.



11.) Penalties. Penalties. Penalties. Need to clean some stuff up.



12.) Cairo Santos' limited kicking power is going to cost them. He really struggled on kickoffs. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 13, 2026