Tetairoa McMillan And 2 Other Sophomore WRs With Fantasy Football Breakout Potential

Every NFL season their are players in their second year who break out and start their path to becoming elite fantasy football players for years to come. Here are three second-year WRs who could do just that in the 2026 NFL season

Tetairoa McMillan

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tetairoa McMillan could be the best WR the Carolina Panthers offense has seen since the day Steve Smith Jr. trotted out onto the field. Last season, he recorded 70 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and logged seven TDs. The following stats led him to finish as WR16 in fantasy football. The rookie season for McMillan feels to be the floor of an amazing career to come.

One factor that could lead to McMillan having an even greater season in 2026is the improving play of his starting QB, Bryce Young. In 2025, Young threw for 3,011 yards and 22 TDs–both career highs. His comfort level in dropping back and passing was notable compared to his prior two seasons. In 2025, he had two games with over 300 passing yards. In his other two seasons combined, he had one.

Luther Burden III

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the start of the 2024 college football season, University of Missouri WR Luther Burden III was viewed as a no-doubt first-round pick for 2025. While an underwhelming season statistically for the Tigers landed him in the second round at pick #39 overall, at times in the 2025 season, he looked all the part of a future NFL star.

Burden III, in his rookie year with the Chicago Bears, recorded 47 receptions for 657 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He should be able to blitz past these stats significantly in his sophomore season. The main reason for that is WR DJ Moore being traded to the Buffalo Bills. That gives Burden III a clear pathway to being Chicago’s WR2 and even a chance to be the team’s WR1 over third-year WR Rome Odunze.

Emeka Egbuka

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Burden III WR for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Emeke Egbuka should benefit in fantasy football from one of the Bucs' main passing threats being on a different team in 2026. That player being Mike Evans, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Egbuka last season recorded 63 receptions for 938 receiving yards and six TDs. He had an extremely hot start to the season, but fell off in the back half of the year. Through the first five weeks of the season, he was WR3 in PPR fantasy football formats. He ended 2025 as WR23.

With Egbuka coming into the 2026 season as the Bucs’ clear-cut WR1 and having a QB Baker Mayfield, who is not afraid to air it out in the passing game, it should be a recipe for Egbuka to finish 2026 as a top 10 WR in fantasy football.

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