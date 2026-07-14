Don't Be Surprised if Tetairoa McMillan Makes Pro Bowl Leap for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got a really good rookie season from Tetairoa McMillan in 2025, evidenced by his Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The voting wasn't close, as McMillan impressed everyone enough to easily win the award.

Yet, any Panthers fan knows he only scratched the surface. There was plenty of production left on the table due to a drops issue that plagues most rookie wide receivers and a struggle to reel in contested catches.

We all expect year two to be better for the former Arizona wide receiver. Don't take our word for it, though. McMillan was just named by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton as a second-year wide receiver primed for a breakout.

Tetairoa McMillan is about to become a legitimate star for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout candidates are usually not the reigning Rookie of the Year. No one's predicting a year-two breakout from DROY Carson Schwesinger, for example. Tetairoa McMillan is different, though.

The fact that Moe Moton included him on a list of second-year WR breakout candidates (with Emeka Egbuka, Jaylin Lane, Luther Burden, and Jayden Higgins) is telling for two reasons.

First, it speaks to the yardage, touchdowns, and more that McMillan left on the table. He wasn't perfect as a rookie, and there were probably hundreds of yards and a few touchdowns he'd tell you he absolutely should've had.

Second, it speaks to his immense talent. He surpassed 1,000 yards, won Rookie of the Year, and had seven touchdowns. Yet, even non-Panthers media members believe he's capable of so much more. The ceiling is sky high.

Bryce Young's continued improvement, which most expect to happen to some degree in 2026, will be key, but if he continues to improve, then McMillan should blow past his rookie-year numbers and then some.

"With all that said, McMillan can top his rookie numbers and be a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro or an Offensive Player of the Year candidate if Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continues to make strides in the passing game," Moton wrote.

Because despite McMillan's good numbers, the Panthers were in the lower third in passing last year. The passing offense was just not great, neither in volume nor efficiency. That can get better, and if McMillan does, it will.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a pass before an NFL football matchup | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young has looked very good in the new-look offense from Dave Canales and new play-caller Brad Idzik, which suggests that both he and McMillan are poised for bigger and better things this season.

"Young's rapport with McMillan could vault the second-year wideout to the top of multiple receiving categories in the upcoming season," Moton concluded. He's absolutely right. The makings of a great NFL WR were there, and now, the Panthers just need McMillan to tap into them.