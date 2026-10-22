Texans RB Woody Marks' Sneaky Must-Start Case, Poised To Boom In Week 7 Lineups

Week 7 of the fantasy football season will present ideal matchups for some underrated contributors, including Houston Texans running back Woody Marks. Marks will handle the reins in the backfield, with veteran running back David Montgomery set to miss his second consecutive game.

Marks has taken on notable volume in each of the last two games with Montgomery absent, and a favorable matchup in Week 7 could thrust the second-year back into a top-10 fantasy finish this week. Though he holds an ECR ranking of RB16 in fantasy for the week, Marks is likely to vastly outperform such projections for several reasons.

Woody Marks In Feature Role Due To David Montgomery’s Injury

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery is still nursing a groin injury, and Marks is set to handle the bulk of the running game’s workload against the New York Giants. He tallied at least 17 touches in each of the last two games, good for back-to-back RB22 finishes in Weeks 5 and 6, and could see even greater volume against New York’s, considering the defense’s struggles against the run.

Marks suited up on 84.8% of offensive snaps in Week 5, and continued that trend in Week 6, taking the field on 77.7% of snaps. There’s minimal contention for touches in the backfield alongside Marks, thrusting him into must-start contention against the Giants.

Giants’ Struggles Against Run Point Toward Top-15 Finish For Marks

Though New York’s pass defense has emerged as a top-five unit in football through six games, the unit has struggled mightily against the run. The Giants have allowed 120 rushing yards in each of the last three games, and such production has translated to fantasy for opposing backs during that span.

Opposing backfields have mustered at least 19.1 points in PPR during this stretch, and without contention for touches, Marks will have plenty of opportunity to take on the bulk of this expected production.

The Verdict

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' Jaylin Noel celebrates scoring their third touchdown with Woody Marks | Action Images via Reuters

I’d feel immensely confident in a RB2/FLEX start for Marks in Week 7. His role has grown in each of the last two games and will likely reach new heights as Houston looks to establish the run against an inconsistent Giants front. A stellar performance this week could vastly elevate Marks’ value on the trade block, elevating his sell-high candidacy following Montgomery’s potential Week 8 return.

He poses a threat for both PPR and non-PPR lineups this week, presenting some receiving upside with six catches over seven targets during his time as RB1.

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