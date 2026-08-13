The Best Ja'Marr Chase Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names

Ja’Marr Chase is going as WR 1 and any Fantasy manager would be thrilled to have the All-Pro as their leader on their Fantasy team

Chase Fantasy managers can utilize any of these Chase-inspired names as the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver leads their team.

CHASEing Dubs

With Chase as the cornerstone of their team, Fantasy managers know what they’re looking for.

CHASEing the Championship

Why stop your Fantasy goals at wins, let your league members know you want the silverware.

The Louisiana BurrChase

For Fantasy managers that have Burrow-Chase stack, here’s a name that coincides their days as teammates at LSU.

Dude Where’s My Ja’Marr???

Drawing inspiration from Ashton Kutcher’s best film, “Dude Where’s My Car.”

The Ja’Marrtian

The perfect team name with Chase making spectacular one-handed catches.

Worst Chase Scenario

Opponents facing this team found their worst case scenario after Chase goes off on them.

High-Speed Chase

Chase’s blazing speed is the inspiration for this name. Opponents of High-Speed Chase will be in the dust after Chase’s Fantasy performance.

Ja’Married … with Children

Al Bundy once scored four touchdowns for Polk High in the city championship. Maybe Bundy’s Polk High performances will inspire Chase to score four touchdowns in the Fantasy championship.

Ja’Marrican Psycho

Film enthusiasts have the perfect name inspired by Chistian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman.

Ja’Marrican Women

Opponents are going to want to get away and not listen to Lenny Kravitz anymore after facing this team.

Ja’Marr Ja’Marr Binks

Named after everyone’s favorite Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks.

The Chases

For Fantasy managers who doubled-down on Cincinnati Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase and Chase Brown on their team.

Don’t go CHASEing Waddlefalls

Fantasy managers with Chase and Jaylen Waddle can use the hit TLC song as inspiration for their team name.

CHASEing Flowers

Fantasy managers with Chase and Zay Flowers on their squad can use this name.

Swift Chase

Chase and D’Andre Swift Fantasy managers have the perfect name.

CHASEing Love

Chase and Jordan Love combine for a romantic Fantasy team name.

Boutte Chase

For Fantasy managers with Chase and Kayshon Boutte on their squad.

Ja’Marrface

Say hello to my Fantasy game changer!

Super Ja’Marrio Brothers

Mario, Luigi and Ja’Marr. Chase can power up any Fantasy team and this is the perfect name to reflect that.

Chase us if you Can

Rub it in your opponents face as they are way behind your point total, thanks mostly to Chase.

9-1-Won

Another potential name for Fantasy managers with Chase and Burrow in their lineups.

Chase Jam

Instead of Michael Jordan or LeBron James taking on the Monstars, Chase will take over. Hopefully Chase’s bottle of Secret Stuff leads to a high Fantasy output.

Orange Ja’Marrmalade

It’s not jelly or jam, we’re rocking with orange Ja’Marrmalade like Paddington the Bear.

Ja’Marr Money Ja’Marr Problems

More money, more problems, but for Fantasy managers with Chase as their WR 1 at least they won’t have to worry about that.

The Ja’Marrazing Chase

Inspired off the reality show, The Amazing Race, Chase Fantasy managers are hoping to win the race with Chase as their cornerstone.

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