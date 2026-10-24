The Perfect Week 7 NFL DFS FanDuel Lineup Starring Jordan Love and Malik Nabers

Want to build the ultimate DFS lineup in Week 7? We’ve got the perfect mix of superstar, high-floor fantasy studs and under-the-radar, slept-on options. Take a look and crush your Sunday.

FanDuel's Tournament-style offering gives fans a $60,000 budget (or salary cap). Up to nine players, including a defense, may be selected, and each NFLer is priced based on their statistical output throughout the season. FanDuel utilizes a half-point-per-reception (PPR) scoring system.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers ($7,600)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The red-hot Green Bay Packers ride into Detroit on a three-game winning streak and with the league’s fifth-best passing attack (269.3 yards per contest). Jordan Love’s been as consistent as they come from a production standpoint, tossing for at least two touchdowns in five out of six weeks this season.

He faces a Lions defense that surrenders the most fantasy points to quarterbacks and tight ends (third most to wideouts, as well), positioning him nicely for a monster Sunday.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($9,800)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it feels irresponsible not to select Gibbs in daily fantasy. His services come at a high cost, but his output is worth it. He leads all running backs in total fantasy points accumulated in 2026 (140.2) and averages more fantasy points per week than any other player in the NFL (28.0). He’s also a touchdown machine, leading all non-QB position players with nine. Aside from Josh Allen, he’s the closest to a sure thing that exists in fantasy right now, so Jahmyr Gibbs, welcome to the squad.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets ($6,300)

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) tackles New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s unclear if Breece Hall will make his return on Sunday, but it is very clear that the Miami Dolphins—the Jets’ Week 7 opponents—struggle to stop the run. The Fins allow the second-most fantasy points per game to halfbacks (25.8), and since Hall went down with a right quad injury, Allen’s amassed 55 carries, 253 yards, and a touchdown.

If Hall does start, at a minimum, “Braelon is going to get his touches too,” according to head coach Aaron Glenn . At a maximum, if Hall sits, he’ll command a majority of rushes against a susceptible Dolphins defense.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants ($7,900)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints defense during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers has been balling out in his last three games, leading all wide receivers in fantasy points accumulated in half-PPR formats (66.3). Although he’ll be playing with a new quarterback this weekend in J.J. McCarthy, the two showed chemistry in the fourth quarter of Week 6 vs. the Saints, connecting on four passes for 95 yards, which included a 46-yard reception. Against the Houston Texans, who give up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, Nabers is likely to stay hot.

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals ($8,800)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase never makes life easy for defenses, and he’s especially dominant against Baltimore’s secondary. According to PFF , the All-Pro wideout has caught for 384 yards (3.76 per route run) when matched up against Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He’s also posted a 40.54% target rate in the 37 career routes he’s run against Nate Wiggins. Expect Burrow and the Bengals to try to feed their WR1 often.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers ($6,700)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys' Shavon Revel Jr. (28) on a 37-yard reception during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his last four games, Golden has caught three touchdowns and eclipsed 100 receiving yards thrice. Green Bay’s Week 7 opponents, the Detroit Lions, surrender the third most fantasy points to wide receivers per game. Although both he and Christian Watson appeared on the team’s injury report this week, coach Matt LaFleur downplayed any concern , meaning that the dynamic duo could be in line for big performances against a shaky pass defense.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets ($5,000)

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) scores a touchdown after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins have allowed 22 receptions, 173 yards, and two touchdowns to tight ends in their last two contests. They also rank 32nd , dead last, in yards per route run conceded to TEs and are bottom-four in fantasy points surrendered to the position. Meanwhile, Sadiq ranks sixth in target share among TEs (24.17%). If past performance is any indication, the Jets will likely look to Sadiq to exploit Miami.

FLEX Josh Cuevas, Baltimore Ravens ($4,300)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas (85) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5th round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is coming off the best game of his young professional career. In Baltimore’s 13-10 loss to Cleveland, he was targeted five times, hauled in four passes (tied for second on the team), and scored a touchdown.

Mark Andrews should remain ahead of him on the depth chart, but it appears that Cuevas may be carving out a spot for himself in the Ravens’ offense. For that reason, we see him as a low-cost, high-reward pickup.

Defense, Arizona Cardinals ($3,400)

This selection is entirely about matchup. The Cardinals give up the most points per game in the NFL (29.7), are 23rd in total defense (350.5 yards per contest), and have allowed the most touchdowns of any team (23). That said, they held an elite L.A. Rams offense in Week 6 to just 16 points—recording three sacks and one takeaway—and in Week 7, they take on a faltering Denver Broncos offense that has far more questions about Bo Nix and the running back position than answers.