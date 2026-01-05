Rhamondre Stevenson and Zay Flowers Top Week 18 Fantasy Football Winners

Week 18 of the NFL season ended with one heck of a twist ending on Sunday. Now, all we have left are playoff pools and those will be plenty of fun. In the meantime, it is time to recap the weekend that was in the National Football League.

Injuries and load management played vital roles in determining the last of those fantasy football championships. Some teams even pulled their starters during games or at the very last minute. It probably led to googling and plenty of refreshes of laptops, phones, and more.

Always remember we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's begin with those quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks

Player Points Mitchell Trubisky (BUF) 28.9 Matthew Stafford (LAR) 26.7 Trevor Lawrence (JAX) 23.3 Tyler Shough (NO) 21.8 Joe Burrow (CIN) 21.1

Everyone talks about how chaotic Week 18 is in the NFL and it lived up to the hype. With plenty of last minute decisions, the few fantasy football owners out there were left scrambling on waiver wires right up to the start of the 1:00 games. Naturally, Mitchell Trubisky led the way on Sunday against the Jets after Josh Allen was announced as resting (foot).

Yes, some normal standouts had solid games in the mix. Those included Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow. Not a single quarterback broke the 30 point barrier but that was not very surprising. Jacksonville coasted in the second half and the Rams kind of did as well. Houston pulled its starters midway into the game and it nearly cost them.

Running Backs

Player Points Rhamondre Stevenson (NWE) 35.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) 27.9 Ray Davis (BUF) 25.4 Kenneth Gainwell (PIT) 21.4 Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 20.3

With some starters and options getting pulled or rested, the running back landscape saw some twists and turns too. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with a big push in Week 18. He broke the 25 point plateau to lead all running backs. Ray Davis subbed in for James Cook III and broke through versus the New York Jets.

Kenneth Gainwell got just enough touches to make the Top 5 on Sunday. He was projected ninth and only exceeded projections by a few points. However, that was enough to carry a significant impact. Gainwell has been involved in several fantasy football "miracles" this season. Then, there was Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants dropped from the top pick to outside the Top 5 with two wins but they had several fantasy football standouts on Sunday. This is just how Week 18 works.

Wide Receivers

Player Points Zay Flowers (BAL) 29.8 Alec Pierce (IND) 29.2 Puka Nacua (LAR) 26.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 24.9 Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) 23.6

Zay Flowers was on the right side of a fourth quarter sprint by both Baltimore and Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Honestly, that may have been one of the craziest 15 minutes of football this season. Anyhow, Flowers went off for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Everyone knew Flowers has the speed but he just needed to get open. Give Lamar Jackson credit for getting him the ball eventually.

The same can be said for Alec Pierce. Pierce is lightning quick and shifty. He wound up with four catches, 132 yards, and two scores on Sunday. Heading into the 2026 season, Pierce needs to be more of a focus every week for the Colts. Week 18 had the standards shine too including Puka Nacua. Nacua even added 24 rushing yards to boost his total.

Tight Ends

Player Points Colston Loveland (CHI) 25.1 Cade Otton (TB) 22.4 Tyler Higbee (LAR) 20.1 Colby Parkinson (LAR) 19.6 Brenton Strange (JAX) 17.2

For those wondering, Trey McBride finished sixth this week with 13.5 points. Kyle Pitts Sr. finished just inside the Top 10. However, it was a week for the strange as two Rams ended up inside our leadboard for Tight Ends. If anyone had Tyler Higbee here, I want the lottery numbers for Monday night. Colston Loveland bounced back with a huge fourth quarter to lead the way.

It was a good thing Caleb Williams and the Bears woke up at least despite the defeat. Tampa Bay got back to its sense with utlizing Cade Otton more. It was perfect for Saturday night in a game characterized with downpours.

Kickers

Player Points Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU) 22.0 Daniel Carlson (LV) 16.0 Zane Gonzalez (ATL) 15.0 Cam Little (JAX) 15.0 Ben Sauls (NYG) 14.0

No, Tyler Loop was not on the list this week and is probably still being consoled as we speak. Football can be so joyous and yet so cruel. However, Ka'imi Fairbairn kept on kicking for Houston as the Texans needed all six of those field goals in victory Sunday. Even a frequent sit like Daniel Carlson finally got a chance to get some kicks in - including a 60 yard dart.

If anyone is wondering about Wil and Will, the two kickers both made the double digit club for streamers this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Team Points Denver Broncos 21.0 Cleveland Browns 19.0 Las Vegas Raiders 18.0 Jacksonville Jaguars 13.0 Houston Texans 12.0

Weel 18 went out with the top projected season defense (the Denver Broncos) leading the pack. Denver got a boost with Justin Herbert getting rested. Four of the top five teams this week had at least one defensive touchdown. The Cleveland Browns had two but also. saw Myles Garrett break the sack record. For those who play in IDP leagues, that had to feel good.

The Raiders were predictable here and they did not disappoint. Again, Kansas City had little left in the tank and even less to play for. It sure was one wild ride to end the NFL regular season.

Fantasy On SI Content: