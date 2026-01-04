Caleb Williams Makes Bears History With Week 18 Touchdown Pass
Caleb Williams broke a massive Bears record on Sunday with a perfect 25-yard touchdown strike to Jahdae Walker.
During Chicago’s Week 18 matchup with the Lions, Williams struggled mightily in the first half before getting things going after the break. Early in the fourth quarter he hit Walker over the middle for six, on a beautiful throw.
That completion gave Williams 3,844 passing yards on the season, breaking the franchise’s single-season record. The previous mark of 3,838 yards was set by Erik Kramer in 1995. The record stood for 30 years and an incredible 10,969 days.
When the Bears made Williams the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they expected things like this from him. He still has a chance to up those numbers late in the final game of the year, though hitting the 4,000-yard mark is unlikely at this point.
The 24-year-old has produced 29 touchdowns so far this season, and entered Week 18 with 387 rushing yards.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Williams has flourished under new head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears won the NFC North and have developed a dynamic offense that is now setting franchise records.