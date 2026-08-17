Travis Kelce Leads a Group of Fantasy Football Tight End ADP Bargains

Finding a Fantasy-viable tight end, who outperforms their ADP, can change any Fantasy team into a championship contender.

Fantasy managers should bookmark these tight ends, who offer value at their ADP.

Sam LaPorta

Injuries hampered LaPorta (TE 8, 96 ADP) last season as the Detroit Lions tight end finished as TE 27 in nine games played.

In LaPorta’s nine appearances last season, the 2023 All-Pro produced, finishing as TE 7 in average points per game.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, a fully healthy season can lead to LaPorta easily outperforming his ADP.

LaPorta has a new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, who has a history of emphasizing the tight end in his offense.

During Petzing’s tenure as Arizona Cardinals OC from 2023-2025, tight end Trey McBride finished as TE 7, TE 2 and TE 1 in PPR leagues.

The tight ends ahead of LaPorta have concerns around them that make waiting for LaPorta worthwhile.

Tucker Kraft (TE 5, 83 ADP) suffered a season-ending injury last season. Kyle Pitts Sr.’s (TE 6, 86 ADP) Fantasy outlook is heavily based on a 45.6 Fantasy points outlier in week 15 last season. Harold Fannin Jr. (TE7, 86 ADP) has to deal with bottom of the barrel QB play.

A full season and a new tight-end-focused offensive coordinator will lead to a season more like 2023 for LaPorta, where he finished as TE 1.

SAM LAPORTA IS SO BACK 😤



(via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/BZtEiBqQso — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) August 11, 2026

Travis Kelce

Kelce (TE 11, 122 ADP) will turn 37 midway through the season, an age way past Fantasy viability for many tight ends, but the 11-time Pro Bowler can still outperform ADP.

The days of Kelce being the surefire TE 1 are done, but Kelce can still offer Fantasy production at his ADP.

Even after a dip in Fantasy production after his last TE 1 season in 2022, Kelce has produced upper-echelon tight-end Fantasy Production.

The seven-time All Pro has TE 3, TE 5 and TE 3 finishes in PPR leagues the past three seasons.

As the Chiefs struggle to find reliable wide receivers for Patrick Mahomes, ol’ reliable Kelce can still be a focus of the passing game.

With Kelce getting up there in age and the emergence of young, Fantasy-viable tight ends, Kelce’s ADP is the highest it’s been since the early stages of his career.

Fantasy managers, who miss out on tight ends early on in the draft, have the perfect backup plan in the ever reliable Kelce, who is set up to outperform his late ADP.

Travis Kelce in 1-on-1's pic.twitter.com/WABhhY6whT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 17, 2026

Greg Dulcich

Dulcich (TE 25, 216 ADP) has been hampered by injuries throughout much of his career, but 2026 can be the season the former 2022 third-round pick truly breaks out in Fantasy.

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a true threat to be the standout pass catcher on the outside, leaving the opportunity for Dulcich to be one of the main targets on the team.

With the Dolphins projected to be trailing in the majority of their games, a pass-happy game script can lead to increased targets for Dulcich.

At a later ADP, Dulcich is worth the pick as the situation around the tight end can lead to a breakout Fantasy season for Dulcich.

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