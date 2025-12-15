Trevor Lawrence Explodes, Patrick Mahomes Goes Down, And More Week 15 NFL Storylines

Our 15th fantasy football Sunday is behind us, and all that we have left is Monday Night Football. Hopefully, you survived this week and will be moving on to the second round of the playoffs. However, before we look forward, we have to take a look back. This is the fantasy football Week 15 week in review.

Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears

- Shedeur Sanders was not good in this game, throwing for 177 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.

- Rome Odunze was unavailable after re-aggravating his foot injury in pregame warmups. Luther Burden III led the team, catching six of seven targets for 84 yards.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Despite the win, Lamar Jackson struggled again, throwing for just 150 yards, two TDs, and one interception, and rushing for just 26 yards.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

- Joe Burrow was even worse, throwing for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in a shutout loss.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Omarion Hampton out-carried Kimani Vidal 15 - 12 and outgained him 61 yards to 33 yards on the ground.

- Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in this game, and his season is over. The goal will now be to get back for Week 1 of 2026.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

- James Cook had a big game, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

- TreVeyon Henderson had a huge game, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10.6 yards per carry. He also out-carried Rhamondre Stevenson 14 - 6.

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

- Chris Rodriguez Jr was inactive for this game, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

- Theo Johnson led the Giants in receiving, catching three passes for 72 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles

- Kenny Pickett was predictably a disaster, throwing for just 64 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

- Jalen Hurts only threw for 175 yards, but he did throw three touchdowns in this game.

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars

- The Brady Cook era isn't off to a great start, throwing for 175 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

- Trevor Lawrence threw five touchdowns in this game , with three of them going to Travis Etienne Jr.

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans

- Trey McBride went off in this game, catching 12 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates a play against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

- Woody Marks started this game off hot, but exited with an injury and did not return. Jawhar Jordan came in and rushed for 101 yards and chipped in with two receptions for 17 yards.

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos

- Christian Watson left this game with an injury, and both Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed led the team with 55 receiving yards.

- Bo Nix had a big game, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams

- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams combined for 20 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns in this game.

- Davante Adams exited this game with a hamstring injury and is likely to miss time.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

- Jalen Coker led the team in receiving, catching four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

- Devin Neal got injured in this game, and quarterback Tyler Shough led the team with 32 rushing yards.

Devin Neal left the game with a hamstring injury after the TD. Tough year for the Saints continues. https://t.co/igGyDp13LP — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 14, 2025

Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers

- Tony Pollard did it again, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown.

- Ricky Pearsall led the 49ers in receiving, catching six passes for 96 yards.

Indianapolis Colts @ Seattle Seahawks

- In his first game back in half a decade, 44-year-old Philip Rivers threw for 120 yards, one TD, and one interception.

- Rashid Shaheed continues to get more involved in the offense, catching five passes for 74 yards in this one.

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys

- Justin Jefferson continues to be useless, catching two of eight targets for 22 yards.

- Dak Prescott failed to throw a single touchdown in this game.

