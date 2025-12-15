Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts Headline Week 15 Fantasy Football Leaderboard

Week 14 of the NFL season jolted the fantasy football landscape once more. Now, we got treated to a classic snow game in Buffalo with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen piling up those yards and points. Then, there was Green Bay and Minnesota delivering standout defensive performances. Wait, you said Minnesota? We did say Minnesota.

One thing we did want to note is that there were quite a few injuries on Sunday as well. That truly wrecked a lot of lineups.

Always remember we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's get moving with those quarterbacks first.

Quarterbacks

Player Points Trevor Lawrence (JAX) 44.3 Bo Nix (DEN) 29.08 Kirk Cousins (ATL) 26.92 Brock Purdy (SF) 26.2 Jared Goff (DET) 25.52

If your fantasy football team survived the gauntlet of injuries, then congratulations. Trevor Lawrence threw for over 300 yards and five passing touchdowns as Jacksonville put up 48 points at home over the New York Jets. He added a sixth touchdown on the ground with 51 rushing yards. Yes, Lawrence had zero 300 yard games all season and the most touchdowns were three in a week.

After that outlier in the 1:00 games, one knew it was going to be a day. Out of our Top 5, only Jared Goff did it in a losing effort on Sunday. Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen were not even on this list. Kirk Cousins to Kyle Pitts was something else. See below but that Thursday night game was quite a comeback.

Basically, if Week 16 is anything like Week 15, the suggestion is to ride the horses and strap on in. It is going to be one wild ride. Will another quarterback top 40 points? It's very possible.

Running Backs

Player Points Travis Etienne (JAX) 31.5 James Cook III (BUF) 31.1 TreVeyon Henderson (NWE) 30.1 Bijan Robinson (ATL) 29.5 Tyrone Tracy (NYG) 24.7

There was the expected on Sunday but Travis Etienne took it a notch higher. Etienne led the board among running backs with 31.5 points. He only touched the ball 15 times and only ran for 32 yards. However, the three catches all went for touchdowns (73 yards receiving).

Tre'Veyon Henderson nearly topped 150 yards including this highlight 65 yard touchdown run. However, that was only enough for fantasy owners as he inched above the 30 point mark. Three players and nearly a fourth did so on Sunday.

The oddest player on this list is probably Tyrone Tracy. Tracy totaled almost 100 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown receiving and rushing. Yes, the Giants lost but no one saw this coming. Tracy only had one score on the season coming in and was averaging 3.8 yards a carry.

Wide Receivers

Player Points Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 41.4 Puka Nacua (LAR) 27.9 Jameson Williams (DET) 26.4 Courtland Sutton (DEN) 24.3 Nico Collins (HOU) 23.5

The Detroit Lions placed two on this list despite the 41-34 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams wreaked havoc on the Rams' secondary. They combined for 20 catches, 298 yards, and three touchdowns. Puka Nacua joined in with nine catches for 181 yards as well.

The two quarterbacks combined for over 700 yards passing as Week 15 turned in some great games from Courtland Sutton and Nico Collins. Houston dropped 40 points at home against Arizona while Denver delivered a statement win against Green Bay behind four Bo Nix touchdown passes. Sutton had 113 yards and a score.

Tight Ends

Player Points Kyle Pitts (ATL) 45.6 Trey McBride (ARZ) 37.4 Dallas Goedert (PHI) 25.0 Colby Parkinson (LAR) 24.5 George Kittle (SF) 22.8

Some forget that Thursday night set the wheels in motion for chaos. Kyle Pitts topped the world in Week 15 with 45.6 fantasy points. The 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns was something else. However, I thought Trey McBride was going to top it. In the end, the Arizona pass catcher had 12 catches, two scores, and 134 yards.

Colby Parkinson was the shocker for many. However, Detroit on the road turns into swiss cheese on defense. Parkinson ran through the middle of the field like a gazelle to the tune of five catches, 75 yards, and two trips to the touchdown sanctuary. This saved a couple fantasy teams surely.

Kickers

Player Points Jason Myers (SEA) 24.0 Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU) 17.0 Brandon McManus (GB) 16.0 Blake Grupe (IND) 16.0 Brandon Aubrey (DAL) 14.6

There were a season high 15 kickers who scored 10+ fantasy points in Week 15 with one game to go. Yes, that is half the kickers in the league! Jason Myers had the Even McPherson special as Myers booted six field goals to lead the Seahawks to an 18-16 win against Indianapolis.

Lost in all the made kicks was the Brandon McManus homecoming (four field goals) and Brandon Aubrey who shockingly missed two field goals from 50+ yards in the same game. That arguably changed the game in the Dallas 34-26 loss at home to Minnesota. It proves even the best are human.

Defense/Special Teams

Team Points Baltimore Ravens 20.0 Chicago Bears 18.0 Philadelphia Eagles 16.0 Los Angeles Chargers 14.0 Jacksonville Jaguars 11.0

Sometimes the gods must be crazy! The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Cincinnat Bengals on Sunday on the road. They scored a touchdown, picked off Joe Burrow twice, and only allowed 298 yards. Baltimore played a complete game from start to finish. The rest of the teams here kind of expected to be here. Philadelphia also pitched a shutout as Kenny Pickett went meekly into the night.

Defense debatably was the most predictable position of the week in fantasy. What will be next week? Stay tuned!

