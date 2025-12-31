Tyler Shough, Harold Fannin Jr. Stand Tall in Our Final NFL Rookie Stock Watch

As we hit the final week of the NFL season, we will take one last look at our skill-position rookies. Many have exceeded, and many have also failed in their rookie endeavors. The roads will not end here, but they have paved a path of direction. This is where they all stand after 17-of-18 NFL Weeks.

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart - Elevated

Dart has outperformed his rather generous expectations in 2025. Dart became the early-season starter and has proved to be the best of the three Giants Quarterbacks. Dart will be the starter for the foreseeable future, and it will be interesting to see who the Giants make his new Head Coach.

Cam Ward - Neutral

Many could agree on saying that Ward has not quite looked like the 1st overall pick that he was meant to be. However, many would also say that he passes the eye test. This team is bad, and they must improve the team around Ward. I am confident in a good sophomore season.

Tyler Shough has been on fire during the Saints' 4-game winning streak 🔥 https://t.co/C872FSseqD pic.twitter.com/7u2gFnMvfn — PFF (@PFF) December 30, 2025

Tyler Shough - High

Shough looks like he may win Rookie of the Year honors. He is a certified starter given his large and great sample size to-date.

Shedeur Sanders - Neutral

Sanders does not look better, or worse than many expected. Especially, as NFL scouts expected, given that he fell to Day 3 of the NFL Draft. It sounds like Sanders may battle Deshaun Watson for the 2026 starting job, ahead of Dillon Gabriel.

Dillon Gabriel - Low

The hopes were never too high on Gabriel. Nonetheless, he seems to have lost the battle to Sanders in Cleveland.

Quinn Ewers - To Be Decided

The sample size on Ewers is not very high as he just has two starts in a lost Dolphins season. He is 1-1, and he may have a crack at the QB1 job, depending on the route that the Dolphins go post-Tua.

Running Backs

Ashton Jeanty - Rising

Despite much competition, Jeanty will finish at the #1 Rookie Running Back in Fantasy Football. Jeanty is currently the RB13. His talent is very well seen, and it will be up to the Raiders to get a better run-block ahead of him. It seems like Pete Carroll may be on his way out, thus helping the matter, in my opinion.... shades of Marshawn Lynch being held back.

RJ Harvey - Rising

Harvey has filled in very well for JK Dobbins in recent weeks. I would be curious to see if they split carries upon Dobbins return. My expectation is that it will be a 60-40% in favor of Dobbins. Nonetheless, Harvey is going nowhere in this offense.

TreVeyon Henderson - High

It has been a whacky season for Henderson. His breakout was delayed way too long, but it has been seen. Henderson should be the RB1 in 2026 over Stevenson (key word — should).

Woody Marks - High

I would venture to say with confidence that Marks will be the Texans starter in 2026. He has earned that role despite being an under-the-radar rookie.

Kyle Monangai - High

Ben Johnson loves a good split backfield. He will surely keep Monangai split with Swift in 2026. They are about identical in efficiency metrics this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Neutral

I am not sure where he will trend into next season. Croskey-Merritt lost his RB1 job to Chris Rodriguez Jr. However, Rodriguez Jr. will be a free agent, and Croskey-Merritt will be the logical starter until, if the Commanders re-sign Rodriguez Jr., or they sign someone else.

Omarion Hampton - High

His injury docked his ranking, but Hampton will very likely be drafted as a borderline RB1 in 2026. He is the sure-thing starter for the Chargers. They will also very likely improve this run-block, giving Hampton very, very high upside.

Cam Skattebo - Neutral

His season was going swimmingly until his injury. We will wait and see where, and when his return slates him to be in this offense. Surely, Skattebo will look to retain his RB1 job.

Dylan Sampson - Neutral

We may have hoped for Sampson to become the starter, but hopes were never too high to gain it over Judkins. Nonetheless, Sampson seems to be a great 3rd down back in the future. He will be the starter if Judkins is not ready to go by Week 1 next season.

Bhayshul Tuten - Falling

Tuten was hyped a lot this season. He never quite gained ground on Travis Etienne Jr. Tuten will remain as a like UDFA, or deep-round selection in Fantasy Football.

Devin Neal - Neutral

He looked great until he tore his ACL. This backfield will have many questions in 2026 as Kellen Moore looks to create a playoff offense.

Wide Receivers

Tetairoa McMillan - High

McMillan has pretty much met his drafted value. Since he suffered his injury a few weeks back, his output has been down. However, a healthy McMillan is commanding near-on (10) Targets per Game, certifying future WR1 status.

Emeka Egbuka - Neutral

This has been a story of two halves. In the first half of the season, Egbuka was undeniably a WR1. Since then, he has become a head-case, failing to be a Flex play at times. I would imagine he gets back to his elite form in 2026.

The most impactful WR from Week 17?



Luther Burden III pic.twitter.com/Wu9Y2TEdMP — Marvin Elequin (@FF_MarvinE) December 30, 2025

Luther Burden III - Rising

The Bears love Burden and, though it took time to show face, he is a prominent player in this passing offense. He must share the wealth with Moore and Odunze, but I would not be surprised if Burden overtook Moore as WR2 into 2026.

Jayden Higgins - Neutral

I would say that Higgins has played to expected value in 2025. He is the WR50 in Fantasy Football. I see Higgins only going up, rather than down in 2026.

Elic Ayomanor - Neutral

Ayomanor has maintained a solid WR2 Target Share. I would be nervous that Chimere Dike steals to WR2 job in 2026.

Chimere Dike - Rising

Speaking of Dike, he may be making the pro bowl, although more due to his special teams ability. It will be up to the new coaching staff to carve out his role as a dynamic playmaker.

Tez Johnson - Low

Though he shined at times this year, the Buccaneers depth chart will be a lot to overcome.

Isaac TeSlaa - Rising

TeSlaa has become beloved by this coaching staff. He might be the most impressive sub-15 reception pass-catcher I have ever seen. This highlight reel is magic. I would imagine that he will be the WR3 in 2026.

Matthew Golden - Very Low

Golden has done nothing this year. His is already in bust conversation and I would not invest at all.

Pat Bryant - Neutral

Bryant is starting to contest on Troy Franklin for the WR2 job. They will battle it out in 2026.

Tre Harris - Low

They have worked to get Harris involved. Unfortunately, he is the WR4, and that will remain unchanged until someone leaves town.

Travis Hunter - Neutral

His output did not match expectations in 2025. However, Hunter should get more work once he returns to health in 2026.

Tight Ends

Harold Fannin Jr. now has the 9th-most receiving yards as a rookie TE in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/daN0X8PdHM — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 29, 2025

Harold Fannin Jr. - High

He has overtaken Tyler Warren as the Top Rookie Tight End, sitting as TE5 overall. Fannin Jr. may do very well if David Njoku leaves town this offseason.

Tyler Warren - High

He will be back to Top-5 upside when he gets this Quarterback situation sorted back out next year.

Colston Loveland - High

The Tight End position has run very deep in 2025. Part of this is due to the vast success among rookie's. The Bears very well may have Loveland as a Top-10 Tight End in 2026.

Oronde Gadsden II - High

He has been awesome as a mid-round steal for the Chargers. Despite battling many mouths in this offense, has fringes of a 20% Target Share. Jim Harbaugh loves to use the Tight End.

Gunnar Helm - Neutral

The Titans have liked Helm this year. Unfortunately, he has lost work with Chig Oknokwo has played. Has is not an option in 2026. He is more of a mid-season possible add.

Mason Taylor - Neutral

The Jets love Taylor. The offense, however, is something to hate. Surely, the Jets will be better in 2026, making way for better success for Taylor.

