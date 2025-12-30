Tyler Shough, 3 More Fantasy Football Week 18 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets

Week 18 is a unique beast in the fantasy football landscape. For the vast majority of leagues, the trophies have already been lifted and the commiserations shared. However, for the managers still grinding in the final week of the NFL regular season, the stakes remain incredibly high. This is not the time for the "start your studs" mentality that guided you through November.

The waiver wire becomes a strategic minefield where you must dodge teams resting starters for the playoffs and franchises pivoting to evaluate young talent. Before adding a quarterback this week, you must ask one question regarding whether this player has a guaranteed four quarters of football ahead of him.

In a week often marred by early exits and vanilla play-calling, securing volume and a conducive scoring environment is the only metric that matters. You cannot rely on name value alone. You must find the players who are playing for a contract, a roster spot, or purely for pride.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (21% rostered)

If you are looking for the total package of safety, volume, and matchup appeal, Tyler Shough has separated himself as the clear priority add for Week 18. The rookie signal-caller has hit his stride at the perfect moment. He has shed the inconsistency that often plagues first-year players to deliver reliable fantasy production when it matters most.

Shough has been nothing short of a revelation over the last month. He is averaging over 22 PPR points per game since Week 13. That isn’t just serviceable streaming production because it represents league-winning efficiency. The numbers supporting Shough’s case are compelling. In Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans, he commanded the offense with poise while racking up 333 passing yards and two touchdowns.

This marked his second consecutive performance eclipsing the 300-yard threshold. It proves that his arm talent can support high-volume passing attacks.

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough (6) has led the Saints to four straight wins. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Perhaps most impressively, he has maintained a 6:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last five starts. This minimizes the turnover variance that often sinks fantasy lineups in championship weeks. Shough has also scored at least 17 fantasy points in each of his last five contests, providing a high floor that is rare for a waiver wire pickup.

When you factor in his rushing floor, the Saints quarterback becomes even more valuable. He has been averaging nearly 24 yards on the ground per game. This gives you a quarterback who offers multiple avenues to fantasy points. The external factors for Week 18 align perfectly for Shough as well.

The Saints travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in a game that will be played indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In a week where weather conditions in outdoor stadiums can suppress scoring, Shough offers a weather-proof environment. This eliminates the risk of wind or snow derailing your title hopes. He is undoubtedly the most attractive option available and offers a ceiling that few other waiver wire candidates can match.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (15%)

For fantasy managers who value a high floor over the volatile upside of a rookie, Kirk Cousins remains the gold standard of waiver wire veterans. While the excitement surrounding younger and dual-threat quarterbacks often grabs the headlines, Cousins has quietly assembled a formidable stretch of production to close out the season.

The Falcons quarterback has thrown six touchdown passes over his last three games. This demonstrates a nose for the end zone that provides a stable foundation for fantasy scoring. Cousins’ recent form includes a massive 373-yard explosion against the Buccaneers. This reminds managers that he is still capable of slinging the ball all over the yard when the game script demands it.

While he lacks the rushing upside that defines the modern fantasy quarterback, he compensates with elite distribution to a loaded supporting cast. With weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts at his disposal, Cousins pilots an offense that can generate points efficiently.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) has been more of a game manager than a gunslinger in his last two contests, throwing for under 200 yards in each matchup. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints presents an interesting challenge. While the Saints' defense has been statistically formidable against quarterbacks recently, the game environment favors the offense. Like his counterpart Tyler Shough, Cousins benefits immensely from playing in the controlled climate of a dome.

He is well-equipped to take on the challenge of a division rival. With the Falcons looking to end their season on a high note offensively, Cousins is a safe bet to play the majority of the snaps. If you need 18 to 20 points to secure a win and cannot afford a zero, Cousins is the safest investment on the board.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (8%)

In deeper leagues where the top streaming options have already been rostered, rookie Cam Ward has emerged as a viable desperation play. He has a surprising knack for finding the end zone. The Titans' young quarterback has had a rookie season defined by peaks and valleys, but his recent production suggests he has found a rhythm in the red zone.

Ward has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. This is a streak that makes him fantasy-relevant despite inconsistent yardage totals. In Week 17, Ward flashed his potential by throwing for 251 yards against a sturdy Saints defense. While he doesn't offer the consistent 300-yard upside of a player like Shough, his willingness to push the ball downfield and take risks gives him a puncher's chance in any matchup.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) has had more downs than ups in 2025, but the rookie signal-caller has improved in the final weeks of the season. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans are in full evaluation mode right now. This means Ward is likely to see high passing volume regardless of the score. For Week 18, Ward faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has been susceptible to giving up big plays. While not a guaranteed smash spot, it is a reasonable option for managers who are digging deep into the player pool.

You need a quarterback who is guaranteed to start and finish the game. Ward is the classic high-variance play. He might throw an interception or two, but his recent touchdown consistency suggests he can offset those mistakes with scoring strikes. If you are a heavy underdog and need to embrace variance, Ward’s aggressive mentality might be exactly what your lineup needs.

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers (2%)

Malik Willis represents the ultimate cheat code option for Week 18. His fantasy value is derived almost entirely from his elite athleticism rather than his arm. If you are looking for a safe floor, you should look elsewhere. But if you need a massive and slate-breaking performance to overcome a deficit, Willis is the high-risk and high-reward roll of the dice you need.

His Week 17 performance was a masterclass in fantasy efficiency. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown while adding 60 rushing yards and two rushing scores. He finished with over 31 fantasy points. However, Willis comes with significant baggage. He re-aggravated his shoulder during that Week 17 contest. His status for Week 18 is clouded by injury concerns, the Packers' "playoff vs. rest" motivations and whether Jordan Love will be available to play.

If Green Bay opts to rest starter Jordan Love to preserve him for the postseason, Willis could get the nod. If he starts and is healthy, his legs alone give him the potential to outproduce safer streaming options. In fantasy football, rushing yards from the quarterback position are worth significantly more than passing yards. This makes Willis a valuable asset if he gets loose in the open field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) threw for 288 yards and a touchdown, adding another 60 yards and a score on the ground last week in a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is daunting on paper. They have been one of the toughest defenses against quarterbacks all season. But Willis’s production doesn't come from reading defenses comfortably from the pocket. It comes from broken plays and designed runs. He is a gamble in the truest sense.

If he plays four quarters, he could be the highest-scoring quarterback of the week. If he gets pulled early or struggles with the injury, he could tank your championship. Add him as a stash, but monitor the practice reports religiously before plugging him into your lineup.

Other quarterbacks to consider: J.J. McCarthy, MIN; Bryce Young, CAR; Shedeur Sanders, CLE; Quinn Ewers, MIA

