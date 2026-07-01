Tyler Shough Leads 5 NFC South Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in 2026

In recent years, the NFC South has become one of the league’s laughingstock divisions. But, fortunately for fantasy managers, bad teams sometimes create incredible value. With several players flying under the radar due to team expectations, there are a handful of picks that could serve well in the later rounds.

With that in mind, here are 5 NFC South sleepers flying under the radar for 2026.

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (17) in action on the field during Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re looking to find some sneaky upside in your PPR league, Zachariah Branch ( #177 ADP, #71 among WRs ) could be your guy.

While Atlanta will have mouths to feed in Bijan Robinson and Drake London, Branch will likely be one of Atlanta’s primary targets in the short passing game. 45% of Branch’s collegiate targets came from behind the line of scrimmage, signaling that the Falcons will likely integrate him into screens, drags, and mesh concepts.

Also, it’s important to note his nearly 6 receptions per game average during his time at Georgia. If Atlanta wishes to keep this production the same, expect him to play a substantial part in their short passing attack. From there, all it takes is one missed tackle for him to break a big play.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

]New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough ( #121 ADP, #20 among QBs ) only started half of the Saints’ games last season, but he’s now expected to enter 2026 as New Orleans’ sole QB1.

The former second-round pick had solid production in his few starts last year, registering 2,384 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in just 9 starts. He also notched at least 18 fantasy points in 4 of his final 5 games, a strong indicator of success after he gets a full offseason under his belt.

Now, the Saints have bolstered Shough’s supporting cast by drafting wideout Jordyn Tyson and signing former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. And, in addition to his new toys, he still has Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara (for the time being). If New Orleans’ offense reaches its potential, don’t be surprised if Shough delivers a stellar fantasy season.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordyn Tyson ( #63 ADP, #32 among WRs ) is the perfect fit for what the Saints are looking to accomplish.

New Orleans selected Tyson with the 8th overall pick in this year’s draft, as the team was in desperate need of another receiving playmaker. The team traded former wideout Rashid Shaheed halfway through the season, and his 66 targets before the trade will likely go to Tyson. Pair that with the fast-paced offense of Kellen Moore, and it’s clear he will get plenty of opportunities to make magic happen.

Furthermore, Tyson has one of the highest ceilings across his entire draft class. He’s set to face the 13th-easiest schedule for wide receivers this season, which is a great sign when factoring in his expected target share. His ability to win contested catches and elite athleticism should help him produce at a consistent clip, making him one of the best sleeper picks in 2026.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield ( #119 ADP, #19 among QBs ) is expected to once again be in a contract year . For fantasy managers, this is fantastic news.

Mayfield’s last “prove-it” year came in 2023, where he finished with over 4,000 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions to finish the year as QB10 . This season would ultimately culminate in a multi-year deal that secured his future in Tampa Bay until this upcoming season.

Mayfield finished last year as fantasy’s QB12 , but that ranking doesn’t tell the full story. After Week 4, he was firmly in the MVP conversation before injuries derailed Tampa Bay’s season. Wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka all missed time with injuries, while health issues ravaged his offensive line. Now, this cast is expected to return at full strength (minus Evans) with a favorable division slate ahead.

If there’s ever been a time for Mayfield to silence his critics, it’s this season.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Carolina’s offense still has plenty of unanswered questions, Jalen Coker ( #130 ADP, #55 among WRs ) has the potential to emerge as a massive bright spot.

Coker almost singlehandedly kept the Panthers in the game during their Wild Card loss to the Rams, grabbing 9 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown . The performance signaled a clear ability to produce with substantial targets against good teams.

Now entering 2026 as the Panthers’ WR2, Coker is positioned for the biggest season of his young career. His snap share was north of 80% in 2025, and that amount of playing time should signal a healthy workload for 2026. He’s also averaged 13.4 yards per reception across his two NFL seasons, giving him a relatively stable floor and big-play fantasy upside.

Considering his current price tag at WR55, Coker could become a late-round steal for managers willing to take a swing on him.