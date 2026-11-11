Week 10 Fantasy Football Must-Start Kickers: Chris Boswell Leads Group of AFC Kickers in Favorable Matchups

These kickers are must starts this week thanks to their favorable matchups that set up a path for the kickers to outperform their projections.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals K

McPherson faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season and looks to repeat his Fantasy performance from the first game. McPherson finished with 11 Fantasy points in the first matchup against the Steelers and will have the path to repeat a strong Fantasy display in their second game.

The Steelers are tied for most FPPG allowed to opposing kickers with a 11.4 average. A big reason for the Steelers' struggles against opposing kickers is the kicking volume the AFC North outfit allow.

The Steelers lead the league with 3 field goal attempts allowed per game, which bodes well for McPherson's Fantasy outlook in week 10. McPherson will have plenty of attempts to match and even surpass his 11 Fantasy points in his first matchup against the Steelers.

Apart from the favorable matchup against the Steelers, McPherson has been a reliable option at kicker this season. The Bengals kicker has four games over 11.0-plus Fantasy points this season. The mix of the Steelers' volume to opposing kickers and McPherson's ability to rack up Fantasy points makes the Bengals kicker a must-start option this week.

Evan McPherson nails it from 57 yards out.@Bengals lead 24-10 in Madrid.



CINvsATL on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rYbuEh2gM9 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers K

Much like McPherson, Boswell looks to repeat a stellar performance in his first matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in their second encounter. In the first matchup, Boswell finished with 13 Fantasy points and is slated to repeat the effort this time around.

Boswell has been a consistent Fantasy option this season as the Steeler kicker is enjoying a K 7 season in FPPG. A key to Boswell's success this season has been the kicking volume the Steelers kicker has enjoyed this season. Boswell's 23 field goal attempts is third in the NFL, just one behind the co-leaders. The nearly three field goal attempts per game led to Boswell finishing six games with 9.0 or more Fantasy points.

Looking ahead to week 10, Boswell doesn't enjoy as easy as a much as McPherson does, but Boswell's consistency makes the Steelers kicker a safe Fantasy option with high upside.

Chris Boswell gives the Steelers the lead!



PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/g3uz0hJjIQ — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers K

Dicker has been suffering from the Los Angeles Chargers' lack of offensive production this season, but this week could be a much needed change of tune for Dicker the kicker. Dicker enjoyed a K 4 season last year, but now ranks as K 24. Despite the season long struggles, Dicker has the opportunity for his best game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens allow 10.3 FPPG to opposing kickers, sixth most in the league. A part of their struggles is the Ravens offense has faltered with no Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley on the field, leaving their defense on for good portions of the game. The Ravens should see increased efficiency with Jacoby Brissett starting this game, but it should be much of the same.

Dicker will see increased volume, similar to the 2025 season, which will allow the Chargers kicker to stack Fantasy points.

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