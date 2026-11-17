Week 11 brings along six teams on a bye week, which could put Fantasy managers in a predicament at kicker this week.

Fantasy manager can turn to these kickers this week, who are in must-start spots thanks to their matchups.

Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers K

Pineiro has the advantage of playing in the only venue with a higher altitude than the notorious Mile High Stadium. Pineiro and the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Mexico City to play the Minnesota Vikings. Estadio Azteca, where the NFC matchup will be played, sits at 7,352 feet above sea level, which is 2,000 feet high than Mile High Stadium.

Both Will Reichard and Pineiro will be able to take advantage of the altitude, but only one is more available in Fantasy league at the moment. Reichard is rostered in about 88.3% of Fantasy leagues, while Pineiro is rostered at 34%. Being able to pick up Pineiro in an environment where long-distance field goals will be easier to make could be the difference in this week's Fantasy matchup for a Fantasy manager.

In the NFL's only game in Mexico City this season, Fantasy managers with a shaky kicker situation should turn to Pineiro at high altitude.

Eddy Pineiro ends the first half with a 57-yard FG ‼️



@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4kzSRqlMcK — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers K

Fitzgerald put together a 12.0 Fantasy points performance in the Panthers' win over the New Orleans Saints after three straight weeks of less than ten points. The Panthers kicker looks to build this momentum against an opponent who are struggling against opposing kickers recently.

The Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens, who allow a 10.4 FPPG average to opposing kickers, sixth-most in the NFL. The Ravens showed a recent uptick in Fantasy points allowed to kickers as Cam Littler finished with 17 Fantasy points and Cameron Dicker finished with 11 Fantasy points in their matchups against the Ravens. A huge part of the Ravens' recent struggles to opposing kickers is the 3.3 field goal attempts allowed per game, second-most in the NFL.

Fitzgerlad is slated to build off of last week's double-digit output thanks to the Ravens allowing heavy volume to kickers as of late.

Ryan Fitzgerald wins it for Carolina! pic.twitter.com/Ry9bbQQkWv — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers K

Boswell looks to get back to his groove after a 5.0 Fantasy points display against the Cincinnati Bengals. Luckily for the Steelers kicker, Boswell will have the perfect opponent to face to get back on track.

The Steelers will face their in-state rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been a lifeline to opposing kickers. The Eagles the fourth-most FPPG to opposing kickers with a 10.8 average.

Boswell was stumped last week mostly to the lack of opportunities as the Steelers offense was molasses-like and lost the time-of-possession battle to the Bengals. The Eagles offense is nowhere near as efficient as the Bengals, which gives the Steelers more drives and opportunities to get into field goal range. Boswell will see an increase in volume compared to last week, allowing the Steelers kicker to bounce back after last week's Fantasy display.

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