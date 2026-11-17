Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Squeezing every last fraction of expected value out of your kicker spot is often what separates a narrow win from a frustrating loss in fantasy football. By combining kicking efficiency, recent scoring output, and favorable indoor or high-altitude environments, you can turn a volatile slot into a reliable weekly weapon. If you are hunting for an upgrade on the Week 11 waiver wire, there are five standout options to target to anchor your lineup and maximize your upside.

We've already dug into defense/special teams waiver adds for this week, so let’s turn our attention to the top five kicker streaming targets on the waiver wire for Week 11.

Top 5 Week 11 Kicker Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin has been money all season long, ranking among the top five fantasy kickers while converting all 22 of his field-goal attempts and all 18 extra-point tries. Fresh off Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye, he gets an ideal setup in Week 11 as the Buccaneers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions indoors at Ford Field. Controlled dome conditions and a bend-but-don't-break Lions defense should give McLaughlin plenty of scoring opportunities and a rock-solid floor.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker enters Week 11 red-hot, riding a streak of three straight games with double-digit fantasy points (capped off by a 3-for-3 field-goal outing in Monday night's win over Baltimore). Now converting 90% of his field-goal tries on the year, Dicker heads back indoors to SoFi Stadium to host the New York Jets. Between his current hot streak and zero weather concerns at home, Dicker is one of the safest plug-and-play options available for Week 11.

K Jason Sanders, New York Jets

On the opposite sideline of that same indoor matchup at SoFi Stadium sits Jason Sanders, who is riding an equally impressive wave of momentum. Sanders has rattled off three consecutive double-digit fantasy performances (hitting four field goals in each of his last three games against the Raiders, Chiefs, and Bills). Now 25-for-28 on field goals this season, Sanders gets to kick indoors against the Chargers in a game script that should keep him busy from start to finish.

K Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Cairo Santos has been putting up consistent fantasy points since quarterback Caleb Williams returned to the lineup from injury, averaging double-digit fantasy points across those three games. Santos is 15-for-19 on field goals (including three from 50-plus yards) and a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points on the season. Coming off Chicago's Week 10 bye, he draws a favorable home matchup at Soldier Field against a New Orleans Saints defense that has struggled to slow down opposing kickers.

K Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Gay has quietly put together a top-10 fantasy campaign for Las Vegas, knocking down 21 of 23 field goals and all 22 of his extra-point attempts. In Week 11, Gay heads to Denver to take on the Broncos in an AFC West showdown. Kicking in the thin Mile High altitude provides a natural boost to distance and accuracy, giving Gay massive upside on long field-goal tries as a sneaky Week 11 streamer.